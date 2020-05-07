BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Photographer Spots Extremely Rare Two-headed 'Wolf Snake' in Odisha Forest

Two-headed animals are considered in many cultures to be a portent of disaster, and they have frequently appeared in mythology.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
In keeping with the trend of spotting rare species of animals during the coronavirus lockdown, a two-headed snake found in Odisha’s forests has left wildlife enthusiast and experts stunned.

The serpent was spotted in the Dhenkikot forest range of Keonjhar wildlife sanctuary in Odisha State by Rakesh Mohalick. After being identified, the rare snake was released back into the wild.

The newly born snake has been identified as a Wolf Snake, which is a non-venomous species.

Experts say that the snake is 14cm long and has two fully formed heads, with four working eyes and two flickering tongues, thus making it tougher for survival.

Wildlife enthusiast and photographer Rakesh, who researches various species and identified the Wolf snake, said that the two heads eventually leads to the animal competing with itself.

'One among the two heads is slightly more developed and both are known to fight over food,' Rakesh added.

Two-headed animals are considered in many cultures to be a portent of disaster, and they have frequently appeared in mythology.

