Photographing Breastfeeding Women Without Consent to be Criminalised in England, Wales

People who take pictures of breastfeeding mothers, against their permission, could face up to two years in jail, in the latest amendment introduced by the Ministry of Justice. England and Wales are going to make it a crime to film breastfeeding women without their consent. The reforms are part of the latest amendment introduced to the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill. According to The Guardian, people who take pictures of breastfeeding mothers, against their permission, could face up to two years in jail. The proposal was made following a campaign led by Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow. She was photographed by a teenage boy while she was feeding her four-month-old baby daughter on a train in north London.

Creasy has been working with Jeff Smith, the Labour MP for Manchester Withington, on a campaign under the slogan ‘Stop the Breast Pest.’

Dominic Raab, who is the Justice Secretary, asserted that the new law would help women from being "pestered, whether it’s for self-gratification or for harassment purposes". Raab said that no new mother should be harassed this way, and the department is committed to doing everything they can to protect women, make them feel safer, and give them greater confidence in the justice system.

According to BBC, Manchester-based designer Julia Cooper started the campaign to make “taking pictures of breastfeeding mothers” illegal after her own experience in a local park. She shared that as soon as she sat down to breastfeed her daughter, she noticed a man on another bench staring at her. Though Cooper stared back, it didn’t really have any impact on the man, as he scooped out his digital camera, attached a zoom lens to it, and started photographing them.

Cooper shared that she was "completely shocked and devastated” at the time. However, what added to her plight was Greater Manchester Police's statement. The police told Cooper that no crime had been committed and there was nothing they could do.

