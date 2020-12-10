Photos of a Submerged Venice Flood Twitter as New Dam System Fails to Activate on Time

The Italian city of Venice is facing another flood as officials warn of a 'terrible situation' a year after the city suffered a billion pounds of damage during high tides. One of the most-loved tourist destinations in Europe has been facing some bad weather including heavy rain and high winds that caused the tide in Venice to rise.

According to DailyMail, the floodwaters reached a height of 122cm on Tuesday surprising the authorities before they could activate the huge flood barriers that were rolled out just two months ago. The tides then reached a 145 cm peak as strong winds blew in from neighbouring Croatia and two rivers flooded near the sea around the historic European city.

In order to guard the entrance to Venetian lagoon, the city has come up with 78 flood gates. The flood gates are known as Mose. These are designed to guard the city against tides of up to 3 metres (10 ft).

However, for the system to activate a 48-hours notice in advance has to be made. A video footage taken in the city shows the iconic St Mark's Square flooded.

The city's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro tweeted about the situation in the city and said '3.10pm... Now I'm at the Centro Maree to follow the development of the situation. Next maximum 145 cm at 16:40, due to the anomalous wind reinforcement. The MOSE system is not active'.

⚠️Ora in Piazza San Marco per verificare la situazione. C’è una leale collaborazione tra istituzioni, ma dobbiamo far sì che sia la Città a decidere quando attivare il #Mose. Non c’è alcun tipo di polemica ma una reale volontà di accorciare la catena di comando. pic.twitter.com/ZS8v0jdTju — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) December 8, 2020

Brugnaro further added that the weather had suddenly worsened and water had reached a 145 cm peak as strong winds blew in from Croatia and two rivers flooded near the sea around Venice. In a video that Brugnaro posted on Twitter, he said that he is checking the situation at Piazza San Marco. He talked about a strong collaboration between institutions, but also said that they all must ensure that the city decides when to activate the Mose. “There is no kind of controversy but a real desire to shorten the chain of command,” he said.

Netizens have also been posting pictures from the flooded city.

The narthex of the Venice Basilica in piazza s.marco flooded. St. Mark's Square is commonly known to Venetians as The Piazza San Marco floods as bad weather throughout Europe. pic.twitter.com/hYSSAhr6br — Tony (@Tonylean) December 8, 2020

Acqua alta waters flood Venice, Italy 🇮🇹 December 8 2020 Venezia inondata https://t.co/AVBkr4SbVI via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/cf0rWafgB5 — Myriam (@Dieu777) December 8, 2020

According to DailyMail the centre for tidal forecasts in the Venice area said the water would recede to 120 cm by Wednesday and be back up to 135 cm on Thursday. High tides have been regular occurrences in Venice over the years that are caused by a combination of factors enhanced by climate change, from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.