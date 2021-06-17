Photos of Australian Town Covered in Thick Cobweb is Straight Outta Horror movie

In what looks like a scene straight out of a Hollywood movie based on the post-apocalypse world, a thick cover of cobweb has taken over the areas in Australia’s Victoria state after heavy rain and flooding last week. Pictures of these cobwebs from the East Gippsland region were first shared online by a Reddit user who called it a ‘spider apocalypse’. Since then, these images have attracted a lot of attention online and have gone viral on different social media platforms. Several other pictures and videos of these cobweb sheets have also been shared by other users.

These veils are created by the spiders as part of a survival tactic known as ‘Ballooning’. In such events, spiders release silk strands to climb to higher ground.

During the recent flood, millions of spiders had to evacuate their waterlogged nests to take refuge in trees and plants blanketing the town of Gippsland in a dense veil of cobweb.

Parts of #Gippsland are covered in #spider web??!! The little black dots are spiders. There is web as far as the eye can see. This is near Longford #Victoria thanks Carolyn Crossley for the video pic.twitter.com/wcAOGU9ZTu— (@mim_cook) June 15, 2021

Professor Dieter Hochuli of the University of Sydney dismissed the theory of spider apocalypse and said that these cobwebs are a natural phenomenon in the region. He told local media that the latest sheet of cobwebs was caused by a group of spiders called sheet web spiders that are found in Victoria. These spiders mostly stay on the ground but start moving during heavy rains and floods.

He added that the web of these spiders is flat and different from the usual orb that we often see. These cobwebs are expected to disintegrate by later this week.

Victoria was hit by heavy floods and high-speed wind, forcing thousands of people to evacuate the region. There are still many people who are living without a power connection as the authorities try to repair the damage caused by the flood.

However, this is not the first instance when the cobwebs have taken over the region after heavy rainfall. A similar incents had occurred after the rains in Gippsland in 2013.

