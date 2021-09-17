Photos of England's 2019 World Cup Win Go Viral in Pakistan After NZ Abandon Tour

Cricket fans in Pakistan were in for a cruel shock after the visiting New Zealand Cricket team decided to pull the plug on the limited-overs series citing security reasons. The tour comprising of three ODIs and five T20 Internationals was to kickstart on Friday when the news broke out that the visitors, first time in Pakistan in 18 years, decided to abandon the tour, thus leaving the fans anticipating a cracker of a series in disbelief.

“Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team."

There was an instant outrage online. Fans from Pakistan gathered to remind New Zealand about the “tight security" and “safe environment" they were enjoying while in their country.

However, the cricket lovers did not stop at that. Several pulled up photos from the 2019 Cricket World Cup wherein England won the dramatic contest against New Zealand on superior boundary counts and thus became the ODI world champion for the first time in their history. Others went a step further and expressed “regret" over sympathising with the Kiwis in their loss.

- Now I am happy to see this moment again.., New Zealand Deserved This Happening. #PAKvNZShame ON #NZ pic.twitter.com/6rGYLsSaHC— A_for_Alee__ (@for_alee) September 17, 2021

Now I am happy to see this moment again… New Zealand Deserved This Happening. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/sarGOHC1k8— RafeyZulnorain (@RafeyZulnorain) September 17, 2021

You truly deserved that #NewZealand karma will hit you soon #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/IMsWvtyiqT— Ashir maqsood (@ashir_says) September 17, 2021

Yes today I realize that Newzealand cricket team deserved this.Thankyou Ben stokes.cc @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/alWDcsP23g — *Zargham Khan* (@Zarghammm) September 17, 2021

Now I am happy to see this moment again… New Zealand Deserved This Happening. #BCCI#PAKvNZ#Shame pic.twitter.com/om5tLxHhks— Mohammad Asim (@asimghafoor285) September 17, 2021

In case you need a quick refresher, England needed 2 runs off the final ball of the final contest of CWC. England managed a single with the final, for the first time in world cup history, ending in a tie. Enter Super Over.

More drama was in store for the fans. Batting first in the Super Over, England scored 15 runs and the target for New Zealand was 16. The Kiwis finished at 15 runs and the match was tied again.

