Photos of Four Generations of Royals Making Christmas Pudding Together is Warming Internet

At the end of a difficult year, Queen Elizabeth has posed for photographs with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George in an apparent message about the continuity of the British royal family.

Buckingham Palace released photographs on Saturday of the Queen and the three immediate members of the line of succession as they prepared traditional Christmas puddings.

Prince George, 6, is the focus of attention for his older relatives as he stirs pudding mixture in a bowl.

The palace said the four generations of royals represented a cross-section of people helped by a charity for serving and former members of the armed forces - the Royal British Legion - which the queen has supported since 1952.

Four generations of the Royal Family together for @PoppyLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative🎄Photos 📷 by @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/lccJgb27xG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2019

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George prepared special Christmas puddings which will form part of 99 puddings distributed by @PoppyLegion across the UK and the Commonwealth, as the charity marks its 99th year in 2020. pic.twitter.com/hNohlncSYd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2019

The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive get togethers across the charity’s network of outreach centres. pic.twitter.com/j4HDHjYgy0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2019

The family scene struck a happy note for Queen Elizabeth, 93, after a difficult year.

Over the past 12 months, her husband Prince Philip got a police warning for his involvement in a car crash, grandsons Princes William and Harry publicly fell out and her second son Prince Andrew became more entangled in the furor over his links to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, 98-year-old Philip was taken to hospital for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.

Meanwhile, the images caused quite a stir on social media.

Thank goodness for the real royals - Prince Williams and Georgeous Prince George - here with Great Grandma and Grandpa cooking puds for the troops. pic.twitter.com/2IbXCOckQH — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 22, 2019

Four generations of The Royal Family join together to support @PoppyLegion by cooking a Christmas pudding to support the ‘Together at Christmas’ Campaign at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/ltbyNObZfK — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) December 21, 2019

Nice to see prominent members of the Royal Family - which has an estimated net worth of $88 billion - playing Christmas games pretending servants don't do all their cooking https://t.co/hLPEm3sEzR — Oliver 🌹✊💚 #ClimateAction #BorisJohnsonIsALiar (@tynewrc) December 22, 2019

I'll hear no churlish comments on the heartwarming pics of the Royals making Christmas puds for charity. Who among us hasn't donned a shirt and tie to do a bit of cooking in great granny's music room? And no sly remarks like "Where's Uncle Andy?" either. pic.twitter.com/kxyuIpIbPz — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) December 22, 2019

(With inputs from Reuters)

