Photos of India’s Only Golden Tiger in Kaziranga Go Viral Days After ‘Bagheera’ Was Spotted in the Wild

Days after photos of a black panther from Kabani, Karnataka, went viral, Twitter is roaring once again with photos of yet another majestic and equally rare big cat - the golden tiger.

The tiger was seen in Kaziranga and is the only golden tiger in currently known to be alive in India.

Photos of the tiger were shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan. "Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet...Look at this beauty," Kaswan wrote, adding that that image had been clicked by wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre.

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

The golden tiger is also known as the "strawberry tiger" or "tabby tiger" did to it's magnificent colour.

Kaswan added that golden tigers such as this were very rare and caused due to a gene-mutation in the species.

Few were recorded in zoo. But rarely captured in wild. And in recent years this one individual. Pics taken & sent by @Mayuresh_Hendre for sharing with all. pic.twitter.com/bFPhSL0fqg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020

Kaswan also shared images of the same tiger that he had shared earlier in 2019.

Same was captured in a camera trap of FD few years back and shared in public by authorities. She is a female. My tweet from last year about it. https://t.co/wuZW54s1ZP pic.twitter.com/ML4WUpRkO8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020

So what do you think about this exceptionalism.



Why it happens ?



Is it good or bad, because in nature exception has higher risks ? — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020

Soon, Twitter was flooded with the viral photos. Others also shared photos they claim to have clicked of the same tiger.

There's Only One Golden Tiger Recorded In The Wild This Century and she's in @kaziranga_, Assam, India pic.twitter.com/sIAzh2J1ue — Nang Lucky Gogoi (@nanglucky) July 11, 2020

Golden Tiger 🐅 In 2014, a wild female was photographed in the Kaziranga National Park in India 🇮🇳 This female of reproductive age has been photographed and monitored up through 2019.#Katyayan pic.twitter.com/75tmBkCVtk — Alessandra (@MSpadine) June 2, 2020

Kaswan is active on Twitter and often shared images of unusual and diverse wildlife seen across India.

