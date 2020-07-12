BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Photos of India’s Only Golden Tiger in Kaziranga Go Viral Days After ‘Bagheera’ Was Spotted in the Wild

Rare golden tiger spotted in Kaziranga goes viral | Image credit: Twitter/Mayuresh Hendre

Rare golden tiger spotted in Kaziranga goes viral | Image credit: Twitter/Mayuresh Hendre

The rare tiger was spotted in Kaziranga, Assam and is the only known golden big cat in India

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
Share this:

Days after photos of a black panther from Kabani, Karnataka, went viral, Twitter is roaring once again with photos of yet another majestic and equally rare big cat - the golden tiger.

The tiger was seen in Kaziranga and is the only golden tiger in currently known to be alive in India.

Photos of the tiger were shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan. "Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet...Look at this beauty," Kaswan wrote, adding that that image had been clicked by wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre.

The golden tiger is also known as the "strawberry tiger" or "tabby tiger" did to it's magnificent colour.

Kaswan added that golden tigers such as this were very rare and caused due to a gene-mutation in the species.

Kaswan also shared images of the same tiger that he had shared earlier in 2019.

Soon, Twitter was flooded with the viral photos. Others also shared photos they claim to have clicked of the same tiger.

Kaswan is active on Twitter and often shared images of unusual and diverse wildlife seen across India.

Next Story
Loading