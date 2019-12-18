Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Photos of Jamia Students Cleaning the Streets After Protests Are Winning the Internet

Students of Jamia stepped out late last night in an endeavor to clean up the streets.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Photos of Jamia Students Cleaning the Streets After Protests Are Winning the Internet
Image: Twitter/ Asma Rafat

On Monday, students of Jamia Milia Islamia braved the cold and threats of police action in order to continue their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, the NRC and violence against their counterparts on campus the previous day.

Peaceful protests organised by the students of the university turned violent on Sunday when clashes broke out between the cops and the protesters. Going by visuals doing the rounds on social media and accounts of the students on site, the police resorted to tear gas and batons in order to disperse the crowd. While the Delhi Police asserts that the cops exercised utmost caution and restraint while dealing students, videos showed otherwise.

As reports of police action spread like wild fire, the whole nation erupted in protests as educational institutions around the country took to the streets to make their voices heard. Jamia Milia, too, refused to take things lying down surrounded their campus, made human chains, held up placards and participated in sloganeering to establish their point.

However, as the photos reveal, the protests did have some collateral damage as far as the environment is concerned; after the protesters dispersed, discarded posters, plastic bottles and other waste materials were spotted lying on the roads near the university. Refusing to let their principles go to waste, students of Jamia stepped out late last night in an endeavor to clean up the streets.

Several videos and photos that emerged on social media, which showed the students picking up the trash and disposing them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram