Photos of Jamia Students Cleaning the Streets After Protests Are Winning the Internet

On Monday, students of Jamia Milia Islamia braved the cold and threats of police action in order to continue their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, the NRC and violence against their counterparts on campus the previous day.

Peaceful protests organised by the students of the university turned violent on Sunday when clashes broke out between the cops and the protesters. Going by visuals doing the rounds on social media and accounts of the students on site, the police resorted to tear gas and batons in order to disperse the crowd. While the Delhi Police asserts that the cops exercised utmost caution and restraint while dealing students, videos showed otherwise.

As reports of police action spread like wild fire, the whole nation erupted in protests as educational institutions around the country took to the streets to make their voices heard. Jamia Milia, too, refused to take things lying down surrounded their campus, made human chains, held up placards and participated in sloganeering to establish their point.

However, as the photos reveal, the protests did have some collateral damage as far as the environment is concerned; after the protesters dispersed, discarded posters, plastic bottles and other waste materials were spotted lying on the roads near the university. Refusing to let their principles go to waste, students of Jamia stepped out late last night in an endeavor to clean up the streets.

Several videos and photos that emerged on social media, which showed the students picking up the trash and disposing them.

This is such a thoughtful gesture#JamiaMilliaIslamia students cleaning the road in front of the University after yesterday burtuality Moments like these make this University what it is. Trolls can say whatever @tamashbeen_ More power Hatsoff for #jamia students😍 @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/GY1XT4JF2Y — §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) December 16, 2019

18 year old Faisal is my Hero of the day ♥️ He is cleaning his campus along with some other students like him after another day of protests. Protests will resume tomorrow morning.#JamiaMiliaIslamia #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/xCiWN3cJbw — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) December 16, 2019

This is Jamia, this is what Jamia has engrained in us, we follow the path of nonviolence, we follow the path of not letting other littering around us and if anyone does it we clean their mess as well. Jamia students and one of my senior PhD fellow cleaning road and pavements. pic.twitter.com/wLhGs2JQK7 — Javed Alam (@Javedal18035482) December 16, 2019

#JamiaMilliaIslamia students cleaning the road in front of the University after #CAAProtests This is my Jamia. Jamia is an emotion and people like Babu bhai (he is PhD in International Studies, author and Research Associate) makes it feel like home ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iAJ0W8c4YQ — Asma Rafat / اسماﺀ رفعت / असमा रफ़त (@asmarafat) December 16, 2019

#JamiaMilliaUniversity Students of Jamia Millia University are cleaning the roads near the campus after the protest! This speaks volumes of their character. There is a reason why every major varsity is standing in solidarity with Jamia & #AligarhMuslimUniversity. This is one! pic.twitter.com/1DJn2x3sNs — #IndiansAgainstCAB Desi Bhai Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) December 16, 2019

Jamia students cleaning up roads yesterday after the protests. Students are students for a reason.#JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/UFJtbNkuda — Shubham Singh (@bot_Askay) December 17, 2019

