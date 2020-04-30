Photos Reveal How Samples Are Collected from Tigers Being Tested for Covid-19

A series of photos of tigers wherein one can see samples being collected from their nose, eyes and throat are doing the rounds on the internet.

The photos have been shared by Wildlife expert and photographer Ron Magill on microblogging site Twitter. Captioning the three pictures, he wrote, “Immobilized and tested tigers at Zoo Miami for COVID-19 due to symptoms being exhibited such as nasal discharge and lack of appetite. Fortunately, tests came back negative! Here are some images that I captured of the procedure.”

Immobilized and tested tigers at Zoo Miami for COVID-19 due to symptoms being exhibited such as nasal discharge and lack of appetite. Fortunately, tests came back negative! Here are some images that I captured of the procedure. pic.twitter.com/IglVCcRSyL — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) April 24, 2020

Zoo Miami has shared a video clip in which one can see the glimpses of procedures that were carried out by a group of veterinarians. In the footage, they can be seen taking samples from tigers’ rectum, eyes, nose and mouth.

Captioning the video they said, “ZOO MIAMI TIGERS TEST NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 Zoo Miami’s Animal Health team immobilized 1.1 Sumatran tigers on Wednesday morning to administer COVID-19 tests. Video Credit: @RonMagill"

Recently a sample of male tiger belonging to Chhatbir zoo in Punjab was also sent to the National Research Centre on Equines for testing. The animal has fortunately tested negative for the COVID-19 disease.

The animal’s sample was sent for testing after the Zoo authorities came to know that the tiger not been keeping well and was facing difficulty in walking. His food intake too had dropped, said a report by news agency PTI.

