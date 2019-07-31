Photoshoot of Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple in New York is Breaking Boundaries of Love on the Internet
A recent photo-shoot of a Pakistan based artist Sundas Malik and an Indian-Hindu woman Anjali Chakra has taken the internet by storm.
(Twitter/ @Sarowarrrr)
"I’m usually the kurta to her lehenga..." reads the caption of Sundas Malik's winsome Instagram post.
Love knows no boundaries, something of this sort has always run on our minds when we imagine a 'true love'. But wait, is there anything as true love or a strong passion for love? The latter stands true for an inter-religion same sex couple based out of New York.
A recent photo-shoot of a Pakistan based artist Sundas Malik and an Indian-Hindu woman Anjali Chakra has taken the internet by storm, where they are seen sharing adorable moments under a transparent umbrella against a picturesque New York city background.
The images were shared by their photographer @Sarowarrrr on Twitter with the caption, 'A New York Love Story'.
A New York Love Story pic.twitter.com/nve9ToKg9y
— Sarowar (@Sarowarrrr) July 28, 2019
In fact Sundas, who goes by the Instagram handle @sun.sufi, shared one of the images where she is lovingly kissing her girlfriend's forehead.
View this post on Instagram
I’m usually the kurta to her lehenga, so coming up with family-ready femme wedding outfits was more than a little stressful for me. Luckily @borrowthebazaar has a huge selection of outfits I could choose from so I knew I’d feel comfortable when I met Anjali’s extended family. Go check out their rental service for your next event! Photos by @sarowarrr Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest
A post shared by SundasMalik (@sufi.sun) on
Anjali too, shared one of the images with the caption, "We went to two weddings in two cities in three days & a summer storm wasn’t about to be the thing that stopped us" on her Instagram profile where is goes by @anjalichakra.
View this post on Instagram
we went to two weddings in two cities in three days & a summer storm wasn’t about to be the thing that stopped us @borrowthebazaar made picking our outfits the easiest part. Renting is cheaper and more sustainable than buying new for each event, and we love supporting WOC owned businesses! Photos by @sarowarrr Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest Umbrella & rooftop C/O @prinkadink
The couple also shares their one-year of togetherness today and these two pictures posted by them profess their desire to "grow together in each other's love."
View this post on Instagram
i grew up witnessing and watching different kinds of love, some in my family and some in bollywood. after i got a little older and realized what my sexuality was, i never saw representation of people who looked like me. i’m so glad i have the opportunity to be that with the love of my life. happy one year babyjaan, God blessed me with you 5 days before my born day hehe :* #072018 Photos by @sarowarrr Mehndi by @hennasensation Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest
A post shared by SundasMalik (@sufi.sun) on
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY ONE YEAR JAANUMONKEY When we first started dating I used to let go of Sufi’s hand a few blocks before my office when she walked me to work because I was scared people would find out I was queer. Fast forward a year and we spent our anniversary at my cousin’s wedding, where she met 50 members of my extended family who loved her! Here’s to many more years of growing in our love, together #072018 Photos by @sarowarrr Mehndi by @hennasensation Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest
The fairy-tale like images from the photoshoot have driven Twitterati crazy and they can't stop but shower immense blessings and strength to the couple.
Beautiful.
love has no boundaries ❤️
— viNay (@vinu12_) July 30, 2019
omg omg omg my heart ✨
— Abby Govindan (@abbygov) July 29, 2019
MY HEART❤️
— Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) July 29, 2019
Feeling the love and that’s totally making my heart full ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Shravni Ramkumar (@shrav1512) July 29, 2019
My heart- its going to combust omg this is sooooo cute congratulations
— SamLivs (@errthinggoes) July 31, 2019
— ⚔️a k (@0a__k8) July 30, 2019
Love is beautiful!
— Charlotte (@RBB605) July 30, 2019
