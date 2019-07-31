Take the pledge to vote

Photoshoot of Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple in New York is Breaking Boundaries of Love on the Internet

A recent photo-shoot of a Pakistan based artist Sundas Malik and an Indian-Hindu woman Anjali Chakra has taken the internet by storm.

Updated:July 31, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Photoshoot of Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple in New York is Breaking Boundaries of Love on the Internet
"I’m usually the kurta to her lehenga..." reads the caption of Sundas Malik's winsome Instagram post.

Love knows no boundaries, something of this sort has always run on our minds when we imagine a 'true love'. But wait, is there anything as true love or a strong passion for love? The latter stands true for an inter-religion same sex couple based out of New York.

A recent photo-shoot of a Pakistan based artist Sundas Malik and an Indian-Hindu woman Anjali Chakra has taken the internet by storm, where they are seen sharing adorable moments under a transparent umbrella against a picturesque New York city background.

The images were shared by their photographer @Sarowarrrr on Twitter with the caption, 'A New York Love Story'.

In fact Sundas, who goes by the Instagram handle @sun.sufi, shared one of the images where she is lovingly kissing her girlfriend's forehead.

Anjali too, shared one of the images with the caption, "We went to two weddings in two cities in three days & a summer storm wasn’t about to be the thing that stopped us" on her Instagram profile where is goes by @anjalichakra.

The couple also shares their one-year of togetherness today and these two pictures posted by them profess their desire to "grow together in each other's love."

The fairy-tale like images from the photoshoot have driven Twitterati crazy and they can't stop but shower immense blessings and strength to the couple.

