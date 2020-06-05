Photoshop Fail? Shashi Tharoor's World Environment Day Pic Will Make You Wonder if This is the 90s

"The greatest threat to the planet is the belief that someone else will save it."

We have one planet in the galaxy of galaxies where human and other forms of life can sustain and thrive. At least, that's what we know. But with the growing population and needs, the planet needs more attention than ever. World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 just as a reminder to why conserving the planet and nature can go a long way for a cleaner, healthier Earth.

On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor celebrated the environment day with a photo of himself and mountains, greenery in the backdrop.

While Tharoor's heart was in the right place, the photoshopping skills weren't.



The incredible editing skills exhibited in the photo and presumably done by Tharoor's team caught the attention of Twitterati, who was immediately transported back to the '90s.



Who does these Photoshops? — आत्मनिर्भर Ashwatthama (@yourdesiwokebro) June 5, 2020









Please spare us this photoshopped nonsense. You’re better than this

— Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) June 5, 2020



What's this? Snowy mountain photoshopped into Munnar scenery? — Rashmi#Witness#NoToCAB_NRC (@Ra_shmi_Tweets) June 5, 2020









Dont tell me this is your new postcard.

— Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 5, 2020



Lol dude.. such Photoshop much wow? — Potentcrypto (@KoyaPotentdream) June 5, 2020









Zoom background?

— Ankit Chowdhary (@_ankit_14ry) June 5, 2020



Did you photoshopped this yourself ? — Mehul Patel (@anonymous_entry) June 5, 2020





