Photoshop Troll Hilariously 'Fixes' People’s Photos by Taking Their Requests Way too Literally

It's common for people to request a graphic designer or an expert to edit any picture that they want to make changes to. Whatever it is, this artist is people’s go-to to get their pictures “fixed.” A Photoshop wizard by the name James Fridman is a smash on the internet for his maverick photo-editing ways often delivered with a simple 'sure' or 'done’ response.

“Do not submit any personal photos that you do not want to be made public,” reads the bio on the Twitter profile of the British designer.

Mr. Fridman, wish-granting funny photoshop genie, takes photo manipulation instructions rather literally. Usually when the genius is done the result of his magical pictures is extremely hilarious, and usually unlike what the person asked for.

Like a true professional Internet troll, he takes editing requests way too seriously deliberately delivering the most amusing photoshop. Interestingly, his sense of humour or unapologetic approach has created a market of its own as people can't help but share their photos with him adding to his towards plus popularity.

The master of Photoshop has 1.8 m followers on Twitter and 1.9m followers on Instagram just because he does what he does. Fridman strikes yet again with a new batch of photoshopped images.

Scroll down to find what we are talking about:

Once in a while, Fridman’s posts have important messages on social issues like unrealistic beauty standards and body confidence that won him many hearts.

He is the best Photoshop troll on the internet because he holds no qualms or never minces

his words everytime he speaks out.