Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage

The edited photo was pointed out by Twitter user Chethana who took to the micro-blogging site to protest against it.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
Image credit: Twitter

Photoshopped images of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have caused outrage on the internet and launched a debate about beauty standards in India.

Mandhana, who was named the 'Best Women's International Cricketer' by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year, is part if the India's national women's cricket team. The star batswoman recently left Virat Kohli behind to become the second fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in one-day internationals, adding yet another feather to her cap.

However, it seems that for some, her accolades in cricket are not enough to make her shine.

A Google search of Mandhana reveals an image of the cricketer that has been edited with make-up. Mandhana's skin tone has been lightened and the editor also added lip colour and kohl to the face in the photo. The image seems to be from when she was attending a press conference.

The edited photo was pointed out by Twitter user Chethana who took to the micro-blogging site to protest against it.

rt

"How f***ed up are beauty standards if a cricketer's photo in a press meet is being photoshopped to lighten her skin tone and add kajal and lipstick," Chethana wrote.

After she shared the photos, several netizens commented that Mandhana did not need Photoshop to look nice and said she was beautiful as she was. However, Chethana countered the argument claiming that such comments reinforced beauty standards.

"People saying - "oh she's still beautiful", that's not the point. You're reinforcing what this stupid photoshopped image stands for. The point of this is to show that even a Google image of an athlete has to be photoshopped to match some arbitrary standard of beauty," she wrote in a comment.

However, others continued to argue that such issues were trivial and commonplace. Some even defended the skin lightening.

But not everyone was convinced. Many blasted the image and its anonymous editor.

The image appears on several sites including a site called 'Women's Cricketers Biography & wiki' where her details are listed along with other women cricketers. It was posted in July 2018. Another news site MEXA News carried the same photo in a YouTube video about the star.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram