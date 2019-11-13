Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage

Photoshopped images of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have caused outrage on the internet and launched a debate about beauty standards in India.

Mandhana, who was named the 'Best Women's International Cricketer' by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year, is part if the India's national women's cricket team. The star batswoman recently left Virat Kohli behind to become the second fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in one-day internationals, adding yet another feather to her cap.

However, it seems that for some, her accolades in cricket are not enough to make her shine.

A Google search of Mandhana reveals an image of the cricketer that has been edited with make-up. Mandhana's skin tone has been lightened and the editor also added lip colour and kohl to the face in the photo. The image seems to be from when she was attending a press conference.

The edited photo was pointed out by Twitter user Chethana who took to the micro-blogging site to protest against it.

"How f***ed up are beauty standards if a cricketer's photo in a press meet is being photoshopped to lighten her skin tone and add kajal and lipstick," Chethana wrote.

After she shared the photos, several netizens commented that Mandhana did not need Photoshop to look nice and said she was beautiful as she was. However, Chethana countered the argument claiming that such comments reinforced beauty standards.

"People saying - "oh she's still beautiful", that's not the point. You're reinforcing what this stupid photoshopped image stands for. The point of this is to show that even a Google image of an athlete has to be photoshopped to match some arbitrary standard of beauty," she wrote in a comment.

However, others continued to argue that such issues were trivial and commonplace. Some even defended the skin lightening.

Since when these kinda silly things have become a sin or grave mistake!? All those days when we used to mark moustache, eye brows and what not on the photos of actors in the school notebook covers, were we having a fucked up beauty standards? — അർജ്ജുൻ നമ്പൂതിരി (@arjunpn) November 12, 2019

Skin colour marks the top desired beauty standard.People are more aligned to this. — മുകുൾ ❣️ (@albnZHuoo8zo2VS) November 12, 2019

But not everyone was convinced. Many blasted the image and its anonymous editor.

Is this for real? Can someone add makeup to Kohli and Dhoni? — yolande (@yolandewrites) November 12, 2019

Despicable! — Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia (@Renison007) November 13, 2019

It's the people photoshopping who are more concerned with her complexion than she herself. That's honestly a relief. — Namrata Khandelwal (@namicersei) November 12, 2019

The image appears on several sites including a site called 'Women's Cricketers Biography & wiki' where her details are listed along with other women cricketers. It was posted in July 2018. Another news site MEXA News carried the same photo in a YouTube video about the star.

