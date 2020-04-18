'Photoshopped?' Rakhi Sawant Uploads Picture of Video Call With SRK and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Another day, another Rakhi Sawant blunder.

As the nationwide lockdown forces people to stay indoors, actress and celebrity Rakhi Sawant is spending most of her time posting on Instagram.

And by most of her time, we mean an average of 4-5 posts in a day.

In a recent post, she shared what appeared to be a screenshot of her video-calling Shah Rukh Khan.

"Thanks 🙏 Shahrukh for helping people God bless you always love you Rakhi Sawant#imsrk #iamsrkfan," he captioned one photo where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen smiling in a small picture on the corner, the way it looks when you usually videocall someone.

But then, she posted what appeared to be the exact same pictures, the other way around.

Netizens, however feel its Photoshoped, and Shah Rukh Khan didn't actually videocall her.

"Didi ye thoda jyada hogya...ab bss kro," wrote one user. "Nice Photoshop rakhi!" wrote another. "Fake he... Pic ke upar pic koi b laga Sakta e" said a third. "Tiktok se effect daal Kar screen shot liya h isne " wrote another.

Some, however, came to her defense saying that Sawant had worked with Shah Rukh Khan on the film 'Main Hoon Na' and the two could be friends.

