Physicians Come Out in Support of Jill Biden's Doctorate Degree After WSJ Implied It Wasn't Valid

Is there going to be a doctor in the White House?

The answer shouldn't be disputed - the answer is, obviously, yes. Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden holds a doctorate degree. If you'd ask an opinion columnist on Wall Street Journal, however, the answer wouldn't be yes. According to the piece, Jill Biden's degree is somehow less valid, because it isn't a medical doctorate degree.

The Wall Street Journal opinion piece criticizing incoming first lady Jill Biden's use of the title "Dr" because she holds a PhD in education sciences, rather than a medical degree.

What the opinion piece implies is that some degrees are more equal degrees than others. Reminds you of Animal Farm?

The Journal article, published Saturday, has been panned for its attack on Biden, who earned her doctorate in 2007 and plans to keep teaching during her husband President-elect Joe Biden's time in office.

Column author Joseph Epstein was also accused of patronizing Biden when he referred to her as "kiddo" and suggested her using the title was "fraudulent" and "a touch comic."

The attack stirred fierce debate, and on Monday, Michelle Obama joined the ranks of those defending the spouse of her husband's vice president.

"For eight years, I saw Dr Jill Biden do what a lot of professional women do -- successfully manage more than one responsibility at a time, from her teaching duties to her official obligations in the White House to her roles as a mother, wife, and friend," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"And right now, we're all seeing what also happens to so many professional women, whether their titles are Dr., Ms., Mrs., or even First Lady: All too often, our accomplishments are met with skepticism, even derision.

"After decades of work, we're forced to prove ourselves all over again," Obama said.

But it wasn't just other prominent people defending her: Medical doctorate holders, themselves came out in support of Jill Biden's doctorate degree, crediting it as valid as it gets.

There 👏🏻 are 👏🏻 more 👏🏻 doctorate 👏🏻 degrees 👏🏻 than 👏🏻 just 👏🏻 a 👏🏻 medical 👏🏻 doctorate 👏🏻 and 👏🏻 they 👏🏻 all 👏🏻 are 👏🏻 valid 👏🏻 and 👏🏻 deserve 👏🏻 respect‼️@WSJopinion y’all really let this misogynistic crap make it into print?!?!? #DrJillBiden https://t.co/1x9P7aeEBp — Y’all Means All 🏳️‍🌈 (@almostdr_obrien) December 12, 2020

And doctoral degrees were awarded to those deemed educated and skilled enough to teach in their field.M.D.s are *physicians*, which are one of MANY types of *doctors*.So, @DrBiden's "Dr." is every bit as earned and valid as that of any other holder of a doctoral degree. — The Tokin' Mouse (@songlibah) December 13, 2020

The GOP is out here worried about @DrBiden calling herself ‘Doctor’ even though she has an earned doctorate from an accredited institution, yet they had no problem with @MELANIATRUMP LYING about having a degree in architecture from the Univ of Slovenia.#BenShapiro#DrJillBiden — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 15, 2020

Dr. Jill Biden earned a doctorate in education and has every right to be called doctor. In fact, anyone with a PhD, DDS, MD, DO, or Ed.D has the right to be called doctor. Ben Shapiro never earned any of those degrees. He may have gone to Harvard Law, but his only title is Clown. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 15, 2020

Dr. Biden worked damn hard for her doctorate so if she wants to be called Dr. Jill Biden than she damn well will be. And you can bet your ass if I decide to go back to school for my doctorate I’m gonna make damn sure that people refer to me as Doctor #TheView pic.twitter.com/QrEcBckZO8 — Phenomenally Black ✊🏾 🌊🌊 Biden/Harris 2020 (@luvwinsresist) December 14, 2020

One last tweet about this attack on @DrBiden from someone not worthy to be mentioned. This touches a nerve with me. I am so proud of my late wife's accomplishments! She was a DOCTOR. Of education. Her framed doctoral degree is worth more to me than my own. #RespectWomen — Ron Mott (@RonMott) December 14, 2020

Delaware University, where Jill Biden earned her doctorate degree, posted a tweet, focusing on the legitimacy of the degree.

Biden herself responded indirectly on Sunday when she tweeted: "Together, we will build a world where the achievements of our daughters will be celebrated rather than denigrated."

Northwestern University, where Epstein had taught until 2003, was quick to distance itself from him, saying in a statement that the article "casts unmerited aspersion on Dr Jill Biden's rightful public claiming of her doctoral credentials and expertise."

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the country's first ever second husband, noted, "This article would never have been written about a man."