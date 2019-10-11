Take the pledge to vote

Physicist Michel Mayor's Expression When He Found Out He Won The Nobel Prize is Priceless

In the picture, Michel Mayor can be seen sitting at a cafetaria in San Sebastian airport, as he stares into his laptop screen with a shocked expression.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
Physicist Michel Mayor's Expression When He Found Out He Won The Nobel Prize is Priceless
Image: Twitter/ The Nobel Prize

The winners for the Nobel Prize for physics was announced recently, and there were three winners. One half of the award was shared jointly by Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz while the other half was awarded to James Peebles.

Now, a photo of the Swiss astrophysicist Michel Mayor finding out that he has won the Nobel is going viral for all the right reasons. As shared by the official Twitter handle for Nobel Prize, Mayor was travelling when he found out. He was on a lecture tour in Spain when he got the news. In the picture, he can be seen sitting at a cafetaria in San Sebastian airport, as he stares into his laptop screen with a shocked expression.

"Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in!" the tweet stated.

Michel, who received the Nobel for discovering an exoplanet, quickly went viral and the tweet has been flooded with comments appreciating his humbleness and humility.

Can you really blame him though? How would you react if you got the Nobel?



