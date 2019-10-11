Physicist Michel Mayor's Expression When He Found Out He Won The Nobel Prize is Priceless

The winners for the Nobel Prize for physics was announced recently, and there were three winners. One half of the award was shared jointly by Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz while the other half was awarded to James Peebles.

Now, a photo of the Swiss astrophysicist Michel Mayor finding out that he has won the Nobel is going viral for all the right reasons. As shared by the official Twitter handle for Nobel Prize, Mayor was travelling when he found out. He was on a lecture tour in Spain when he got the news. In the picture, he can be seen sitting at a cafetaria in San Sebastian airport, as he stares into his laptop screen with a shocked expression.

"Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in!" the tweet stated.

New laureate Michel Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard the news about his #NobelPrize in Physics. Here Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in! pic.twitter.com/NCYcgZYUXx — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2019

Michel, who received the Nobel for discovering an exoplanet, quickly went viral and the tweet has been flooded with comments appreciating his humbleness and humility.

What a feeling and satisfaction! — سعد العتيبي (@NYC_0) October 8, 2019

He's gonna have one amazing day. :)Congrats to him for having the Nobel Prize. — RumCroc 🇨🇺🇪🇸🇺🇸 (@CubanCroc2) October 8, 2019

I love this. — Angela M Tant (@amtant1972) October 8, 2019

I love this reaction 💖💖 — وعــد | Waad Al Nasser (@Wad_advisor) October 8, 2019

The finest expression of satisfaction at the recognition , that is involuntary n natural .Salutes to the dedication for humanity 🏵️🙏🏵️ — M.K.Pulipaka (@mkpulipaka) October 8, 2019

Can you really blame him though? How would you react if you got the Nobel?

