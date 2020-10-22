Picasso to Salman, Netizens are Getting Super Creative With Netflix India's Latest Caption Contest

Netflix India’s social media team has another caption contest for its followers and this time, it involves a masterpiece from Bollywood.

In its recent tweet, Netflix India posted a picture from Anees Bazmee’s blockbuster comedy movie Welcome. The OTT platform has asked its followers to name the artist who created the famous painting shown in the movie and obviously there are going to be wrong answers only.

The multi-starrer movie which featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Feroz Khan, and Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz among others came out in 2007 and was an instant hit among the audience.

The painting shared by Netflix was originally made by Anil Kapoor’s character Majnu Bhai which he later auctions in the movie. The painting shows a donkey riding on a horse, which is just another comedic element of the movie.

Netizens have taken the challenge in their stride and have come up with some hilarious answers. Some followers were pretty honest and gave the correct answer.

Name the artist. Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/tX1Mwd35gQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 21, 2020

Some other brought in the gangster from the upcoming Mirzapur series and said the painting was made by the splenetic Munna Bhaiya. A few others said it was the genius physicist from the Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper.

Sheldon Cooper — Krishna Kumar Pathak (@KrishnaRURBAN) October 22, 2020

According to another follower, it was probably the work of actor Salman Khan, who is known to make paintings from charcoal.

Salman Khan — Himanshu (@Himansh48346657) October 22, 2020

One of the fans was pretty ambitious with their answer as they thought the work was created by the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso.

The OTT platform is known for its interactive social media posts where they engage the users in funny meme-worthy conversations. The American media service provider promotes its original movies and documentaries through such posts.

With coronavirus lockdown, the cinema theatres have shut down and given an opportunity to Netflix and other OTT platforms to entertain the audience. This month Netflix released original movies like The Trial of Chicago 7, Emily in Paris and Cargo.