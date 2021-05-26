Pico, the Adorable Blind Kitty is Internet's Favourite Feline, Thanks to His Strikingly Huge Eyes

While most people are excited to adopt a furry friend, few dare to go out of their way to give shelter to disabled cats and dogs. Since blind pets require a little extra attention, most people avoid giving them an opportunity to become a member of their family. But a lovely little cat from Canada was fortunate enough to have found caring owners. This Norwegian Forest Cat, which lived as a stray before was hit by a car and had to spend some time in the vet’s clinic. When it was hit by the car, Pico went into a coma for three days but later made a miraculous recovery.

But he was soon adopted by Marie-Josee Brisson and her 17-year-old daughter Monica who had seen him at the vet’s. Marie, who is in her 50s, went to visit the cat at the vet clinic. According to the owners, they were desperate for a feline and when they first saw Pico, they fell in love. They immediately decided to give the cat the home it deserved.

But a couple years after, Pico was affected with glaucoma in both eyes and it robbed him of his sight and left him with large and unusual-looking bulging eyes.

Looking at Pico’s picture immediately makes it clear that this is a different cat. What makes the cat unique is the fact that despite being blind, Pico has abnormally huge eyes. Earlier, the nine-year-old had green eyes, but the optic nerve was damaged in the accident which resulted in blindness. This left the cat with large and unusual-looking bulging eyes. Now, the eyes are the most striking feature of Pico’s personality.

The kitty follows Monica in the house and outside in order to navigate its way around. Marie admits that the pet sometimes bumps into furniture.

Pico’s unique eyes have, meanwhile, made him a viral sensation. He also has his own TikTok account and his more than 98 000 followers there. He seems to be certainly enjoying all the attention he has been getting on social media.

