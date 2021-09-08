Pics of Cute, Hilarious Animals Among Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Finalists

Wildlife photography is an art that captures candid moments of various animals in their natural element, going about their business in their natural habitat. Just like any other award in the world has different categories, there are various types of awards in the field of wildlife photography as well.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded by Tom Sullan and Paul Joynson-Hicks in 2017. This year, the awards aim at raising funds to conserve orangutans. The list of finalists for 2021 has been drawn up, and it’s topped by a cute snake, who has its mouth open in a unique ‘laughing’ expression. This photo was taken by Aditya Khsirsagar. Apart from the laughing snake, there are a whole host of other entries that made it to the 2021 finalist’s list.

The next in line is a yawning baboon, who is probably enjoying a few relaxing moments before going to bed. This photo was clicked by Clemence Guinard.

Up next is the image of a beautiful blue grasshopper, who appears to be smiling at the cameraperson while going about his day’s work. This photo is by Axel Bocker.

Fourth on the list is a grumpy-looking pied starling from the Rietvlei Natural Reserve of South Africa, clicked by Andrew Mayes. He is what you can call the real-life ‘angry bird’.

The next picture was taken by Martina Novotna, showing a relaxed-looking grey seal yawning and attempting to shake off the sleepy feels as the lush waves gently kiss his back. Just looking at this picture makes us feel relaxed. The photographer apparently had to wait a few hours to capture this one!

The next one shows a monkey in a disco dance pose, in a snapshot taken by Sarosh Lodhi. Few shots are absolutely perfect, and this is one of them. This primate definitely wants to party the night away!

Anita Ross’ picture shows a white, wise-looking owl with semi-closed eyes. He looks the same way as we would after a long night of partying, drinking and making merry.

The next one is a really, really special photograph since it is extremely difficult to get a full-fledged clear shot of a boxfish. However, photographer Philip Stahr says that these fish tend to stare back at you if you keep staring at them. Just look at its beautiful, fleshy lips!

Chee Kee Teo’s picture shows an otter mom trying to drag her baby to ‘fishing school’ in the water.

Nicholas De Vaulx’s shot shows a thieving raccoon sitting plastered with a windowpane, possibly trying to open the window.

The next one by Andy Parkinson shows two fox-like mammals engaged in a romantic dance. Lovely, isn’t it?

The last one, by John Speirs, shows a pigeon whose eyes are obscured by a dry leaf. Looks like winter isn’t far!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here