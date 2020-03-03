Picture of Reddit User's Brother Eating a Burger Layer by Layer is Mildly Infuriating the Internet

The internet is full of tutorials on the correct way to eat food. However, the correct way may not always be the convenient one. People eat their food in different ways – some lick cream out of the cream biscuit and leave the rest, while other consume sandwiches from outside in.

A Reddit user has recently shared how his or her younger brother eats a burger. The brother can be seen eating the burger layer by layer. It comes as no surprise that internet cannot keep calm after seeing the picture.

In the photo, one can see the top most layer of the bun is in the guy’s hand, while the rest of the burger is kept as is on the table.

Many users on the portal commented that they too had done so in the past.

One user said, “I used to do that as well, but with age I have recovered,” while another wrote, “I still do it. I’m in my 40s and I’ve done it since I was a kid.”

The most bizarre comment of all was when a person said that if one eats the top layer first, then the burger will settle upside down in the stomach. “Your brother doesn't realize that the burger is settling upside down in the stomach. Ask him to eat bottom layer first,” read the comment.

r/MildlyInfuriating is a subreddit on the website, which, as the name suggests, is 'mildly infuriating.' Created on created Jun 17, 2012, the community of over 2.3 million users posts things which in every day annoy them, but not anger them. In the thin line between being miffed and frustrated is what the community manages to exist in.



