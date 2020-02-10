Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Picture of This Father Gharial Carrying Its Young Ones on the Back Wins Internet

The picture of a gharial swimming across Chambal river with its young ones on its back, offers a ray of hope that efforts put in by the authorities to conserve them are yielding results.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
Picture of This Father Gharial Carrying Its Young Ones on the Back Wins Internet
(Image credit: Twitter)

The picture of a gharial swimming across Chambal river with its young ones on its back, offers a ray of hope that efforts put in by the authorities to conserve them are yielding results.

The image that is doing rounds on the internet has been shared by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan. He posted the picture of the adult gharial and wrote that conservation efforts are helping the species improve its population. In his tweet, he also talked about river conservation for the future of this species.

The picture, which was captured by Dhritiman Mukherjee, has gone viral with people pouring in comments and likes. Many appreciated Mukherjee for clicking the picture, while some thanked Kaswan for sharing it. Netizens also shared their views on the conservation of gharials.

One user said that the picture was amazing, while the other called the gharial a responsible father. A netizen reacting to the Kaswan’s tweet wrote that it is so marvelous picture of love and affection.

A third Twitter user said the nature is great and kind, while another user commented that the picture was glorious.

Gharials belong to the crocodilian family and can be distinguished by their long, thin snout. They are also known as fish-eating crocodiles.

Although the population of gharials witnessed a rise in the last decade, it still stands at just over 200, according to Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

Three surveys done by WTI between 2017 and 2018 revealed that around 211 gharials are present in the river as compared to merely 15 recorded in 2010.

