Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral

Love is in the air. Or in this case, love is on the tree trunk.

A photo of two, two-toed sloths in which they can be seen touching noses is going viral on social media.

The sloths who are called Moe and Lightning can be seen holding on to a tree trunk while being nose to nose.

The photograph, which was clicked and shared by United States’ Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, has till now been shared more than two thousand times on Facebook alone.

In the post, which was shared by Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s official Facebook page has by now got more than 16 thousand likes, has been captioned as, “If you don’t see two-toed Moe the sloth in Discovery Forest, it’s for a good reason. He’s being introduced to a new girlfriend, a seven-year-old sloth named Lightning! So far, things are going well with the couple but, as you might imagine for a sloth courtship, they’re taking things slowly. They have gotten nose to nose and are sharing the same space behind the scenes. They’ll stay there together for about two weeks, and then Lightning will get to explore Discovery Forest solo for a day or two before Moe joins her there.”

The post says that Moe met his alleged seven-year-old girlfriend Lightning on December 5 and has been sharing the same space with her in the zoo. The post also asserted that Lightning will also be exploring Moe’s habitat solo for a day or two after which Moe will be joining her there.

The same photo has also been shared on Instagram and has received more than 14 thousand likes till now.

