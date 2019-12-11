Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral

The photograph, which was clicked and shared by United States’ Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, has till now been shared more than two thousand times on Facebook alone.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral
Image credits: Cincinnati Zoo.

Love is in the air. Or in this case, love is on the tree trunk.

A photo of two, two-toed sloths in which they can be seen touching noses is going viral on social media.

The sloths who are called Moe and Lightning can be seen holding on to a tree trunk while being nose to nose.

The photograph, which was clicked and shared by United States’ Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, has till now been shared more than two thousand times on Facebook alone.

In the post, which was shared by Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s official Facebook page has by now got more than 16 thousand likes, has been captioned as, “If you don’t see two-toed Moe the sloth in Discovery Forest, it’s for a good reason. He’s being introduced to a new girlfriend, a seven-year-old sloth named Lightning! So far, things are going well with the couple but, as you might imagine for a sloth courtship, they’re taking things slowly. They have gotten nose to nose and are sharing the same space behind the scenes. They’ll stay there together for about two weeks, and then Lightning will get to explore Discovery Forest solo for a day or two before Moe joins her there.”

The post says that Moe met his alleged seven-year-old girlfriend Lightning on December 5 and has been sharing the same space with her in the zoo. The post also asserted that Lightning will also be exploring Moe’s habitat solo for a day or two after which Moe will be joining her there.

The same photo has also been shared on Instagram and has received more than 14 thousand likes till now.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram