2-MIN READ

'Picture Worth a Thousand Words': Anand Mahindra's Twitter Post About Finding Happiness is Beautiful

File photo of Anand Mahindra. (Image Source: PTI)

File photo of Anand Mahindra. (Image Source: PTI)

Mahindra had a special message and life lesson for his followers and the world. He shared a very simplistic line-drawn cartoon in which two people are having a conversation.

Everyone wants to be happy. Every motivational speech one watches, or self-help books we purchase, from things we buy to people we love – everywhere we are looking for happiness. But can we truly find happiness in a thing, place, or randomly chance upon it through a twist of fate? Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Anand Mahindra says not exactly.

In Twitter post on November 12, Mahindra had a special message and life lesson for his followers and the world. He shared a very simplistic line-drawn cartoon in which two people are having a conversation. A bright-eyed, excited looking character holds a jar in their hand labelled “happiness” in uneven letter. A second character asks, “Where did you find that? I have been searching for it everywhere?”

The speech bubble over the second cartoon states, “I made it myself.” Mahindra captioned the image with, “They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes, and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures.”

Indeed, the simple drawing had a message worth a thousand words, pictures, philosophies – all rolled into one modest line drawing. Here is the tweet:

The sweet and adorable message has over 5.2K likes on the micro blogging platform. People vehemently reciprocated the profound message of the simple drawing. Someone compared it to the idea of deer searching for its scent myth, “Exactly same as Musk deer, Deer search its own scent known as Kasturi in Ayurveda.”

Someone asked if happiness can truly be so simple as creating it for yourself.

But most people agreed with the fact that happiness is your own responsibility.

As the last tweet suggests, Mahindra uses his Twitter account to share quite motivational and positive messages with his followers. With more than 8.2 million followers, the 65-year-old businessman has a wide reach and Mahindra’s achievements and business style makes him an inspiration for millions of aspirational entrepreneurs and dreamers.


