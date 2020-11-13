'Picture Worth a Thousand Words': Anand Mahindra's Twitter Post About Finding Happiness is Beautiful

Everyone wants to be happy. Every motivational speech one watches, or self-help books we purchase, from things we buy to people we love – everywhere we are looking for happiness. But can we truly find happiness in a thing, place, or randomly chance upon it through a twist of fate? Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Anand Mahindra says not exactly.

In Twitter post on November 12, Mahindra had a special message and life lesson for his followers and the world. He shared a very simplistic line-drawn cartoon in which two people are having a conversation. A bright-eyed, excited looking character holds a jar in their hand labelled “happiness” in uneven letter. A second character asks, “Where did you find that? I have been searching for it everywhere?”

The speech bubble over the second cartoon states, “I made it myself.” Mahindra captioned the image with, “They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes, and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures.”

Indeed, the simple drawing had a message worth a thousand words, pictures, philosophies – all rolled into one modest line drawing. Here is the tweet:

They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures. pic.twitter.com/cnlBwZrQNz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 12, 2020

The sweet and adorable message has over 5.2K likes on the micro blogging platform. People vehemently reciprocated the profound message of the simple drawing. Someone compared it to the idea of deer searching for its scent myth, “Exactly same as Musk deer, Deer search its own scent known as Kasturi in Ayurveda.”

Exactly same as Musk deer search its own scent “known as Kasturi in Ayurveda”. The deer is so enchanted by its own fragrance, it often roams for miles to discover the source of its own beauty. pic.twitter.com/Y18w45h2yy — Abhinav (@abysxna) November 12, 2020

Someone asked if happiness can truly be so simple as creating it for yourself.

If people cant fulfil their basic needs, can they be happy? Happiness involves many things, it involves relationships, emotional well being, financial security. I just don't understand how can a person be happy if he/she is going through a financial crisis or relationship crisis? — NAT (@AladdinKaJinn) November 12, 2020

But most people agreed with the fact that happiness is your own responsibility.

Absolutely, the secret to Happiness is a good sense of humor and a bad memory. With Honesty, Humility & Humanity any one can create their happiness. If we don’t build our Happiness, we will only run out of time. — Romeo T. Gomes (@romeotgomes) November 12, 2020

Dear sir, your tweets are so powerful, timely, & come out with a great punch. Really addicted to them like the people who addict to your vehicles. It's tough to come out of this addiction. Having a SUV from Mahindra and go around India with my wife is my dream now. Dreaming big! — Sreekanth Gudesa (@sreekanthgudesa) November 12, 2020

As the last tweet suggests, Mahindra uses his Twitter account to share quite motivational and positive messages with his followers. With more than 8.2 million followers, the 65-year-old businessman has a wide reach and Mahindra’s achievements and business style makes him an inspiration for millions of aspirational entrepreneurs and dreamers.