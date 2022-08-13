Spiderman Far From Home? 'Superhero' Spotted Doing Folk Dance in West Bengal

Superhero Spiderman has helped the world many times by saving it from aliens and monsters many times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Seeing him grooving to Indian folk music might appear as bizarre as it sounds. A video of a man dressed as spiderman and dancing in West Bengal has gone viral on the internet. The clip in question was filmed at Sonajhuri, Bolpur in West Bengal at what appears to be a local market. While vendors in the background look busy selling items, an unknown man in a Spiderman costume is seen joining a group of dancers to entertain people.

With some serene Santhali music playing in the background, the anonymous man joins the group of folk dancers who are dressed in similar yellow and red traditional wear. Displaying the rich folk culture, all the ladies in the group are seen carrying golden vessels on their foreheads to use as a prop. As the video begins, spiderman joins them to move along in a circle as he tries to imitate the regional dance.

Suddenly, the anonymous man appears to be pumped up with energy as he adds a few thumkas and jhatkas of his own. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the spiderman fan is having the time of his life as he immerses himself to enjoy the Santhali music. The group is also joined by a drummer and another instrument player, who do not let the music dim away throughout the video. In addition to this, the group of dancers also attracts bystanders to join them in the performance.

The viral video was shared on the Instagram page of Kolkata’s illusion, which is highly recognized for giving a glimpse of rich Bengali culture online. While sharing the video online, the page stated, “Spiderman is enjoying at Sonajhuri and vibing with shaotaal naach.” Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. A barrage of Instagram users flooded the comment section of the post with laughing emoticons. A user tagged Spiderman fame Tom Holland and asked if this was his secretive visit to India. “Is that you Tom Holland? Is this one of your global cultural visits?” the user joked. Meanwhile, one more played with the title of Marvel Spiderman films and wrote, “Spiderman: Got Lost from Home.” The viral video has garnered over 4 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

