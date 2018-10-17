Piers Morgan Mocks Daniel Craig For Carrying His Child, Internet Dads Unite and Shut Him Down
Oh, Piers.
Image credits: Piers Morgan / Twitter
On Monday, the 'Good Morning Britain' host posted a photo of James Bond star Daniel Craig, mocking him for carrying his daughter on his front. He wrote, "Oh 007.. not you as well?!!!" Morgan also included the hashtag #papoose - a term often used for a child carrier.
His tweet soon backfired and several Twitterrati camped to criticise Morgan's idea of manhood.
Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond pic.twitter.com/cqWiCRCFt3
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018
Soon, the dads on the microblogging site clapped back and came in defense of the 50-year-old Bond actor. "There's me carrying my youngest daughter, in the 7 years since this photo I've had my nails painted, hair done, been a patient at their dentist and worked in their kitchen more times than I can remember. Might not be manly, but its fun and I wouldnt change anything," responded one dad.
There's me carrying my youngest daughter, in the 7 years since this photo I've had my nails painted, hair done, been a patient at their dentist and worked in their kitchen more times than I can remember. Might not be manly, but its fun and I wouldnt change anything. pic.twitter.com/AxCXHyNsLM
— Lord Helmet (@d_helmet) October 16, 2018
And Morgan's mentions were filled with similar responses.
Ahaha, Piers, you flaccid old dick. I’ve seldom been happier in my life than when walking around with my babies strapped to me. What a loss for you that you’re too much of a man to be a dad. pic.twitter.com/PE6V5OrXBn
— Nathan Fairbairn (@nathanfairbairn) October 15, 2018
Do you even lift bro pic.twitter.com/08TL9HQBTI
— Skip Allums (@skippr) October 16, 2018
Baby girl + 2 fish #papoose #papooseproud pic.twitter.com/eekKw96NO4
— Josh Howell (@joshovich) October 16, 2018
I wasn’t fortunate enough to find the woman I wanted kids with until too late so I’ve made up for it with my grandkids from Stepchildren. You are nothing without giving love unconditionally. pic.twitter.com/3aFokXFSIO
— Martin Mills ‘Low Skilled’ & Filthy #FBPE (@MartinMills158) October 16, 2018
I think this is insanely sexy. Men who put aside outdated social norms to love and nurture their children get ALLLLLLL the feels.
— ClarisseMcClellan (@snowbird201613) October 16, 2018
Craig’s far from being less of a man b/c of the papoose. Your comment on the other hand...as a southerner all I can say is “Bless Your Heart”
— Lorrie Anne Delon (@LorrieDelon) October 16, 2018
Here’s my husband skin-to-skin with our newborn son yesterday and more of a man than @piersmorgan will ever be. pic.twitter.com/Z6atoOhLGF
— CDwyMcD (@ms_angryredhead) October 16, 2018
I’m just delighted we have the same sling as 007 😅 pic.twitter.com/Z4UfxN5rLM
— Emma Toner (@Middlin_Tweets) October 16, 2018
I just want to join in because I love this photo. It was a cold day and we sang songs to stay warm. pic.twitter.com/iNh0NPJIQg
— Bleeder Games (@LederGames) October 16, 2018
Uh oh. Guess you’re not going to like this photo of me speaking at a rally against Islamophobia with my baby girl in a carrier... pic.twitter.com/fUnSOdeR0o
— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) October 16, 2018
#moanthen pic.twitter.com/4gbrUIKdPW
— Grant J Bowie (@WhosThatGrant) October 16, 2018
Delighted to find out I am as unmanly as Daniel Craig. pic.twitter.com/9plJ0o4moL
— Steve Ashby (@grungeviking) October 16, 2018
— JCherry △⃒⃘ (@JerseyDevil1735) October 16, 2018
That's one way of seeing things.
This post has brought out some fucking brilliant commentary and tons of pictures of amazing dads caring for their beautiful kiddos! Thanks Piers... it wasn’t an epic fail after all.
— David Russell (@ddevilyouknow) October 16, 2018
Captain America Chris Evans to the rescue!
"You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child," wrote Evans.
You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018
