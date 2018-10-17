GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Oh, Piers.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
Piers Morgan Mocks Daniel Craig For Carrying His Child, Internet Dads Unite and Shut Him Down
Image credits: Piers Morgan / Twitter
Piers Morgan, British journalist and television personality, may all be banter when it comes to using social media but this time he got on the wrong side of Twitter.

On Monday, the 'Good Morning Britain' host posted a photo of James Bond star Daniel Craig, mocking him for carrying his daughter on his front. He wrote, "Oh 007.. not you as well?!!!" Morgan also included the hashtag #papoose - a term often used for a child carrier.

His tweet soon backfired and several Twitterrati camped to criticise Morgan's idea of manhood.

Soon, the dads on the microblogging site clapped back and came in defense of the 50-year-old Bond actor. "There's me carrying my youngest daughter, in the 7 years since this photo I've had my nails painted, hair done, been a patient at their dentist and worked in their kitchen more times than I can remember. Might not be manly, but its fun and I wouldnt change anything," responded one dad.





And Morgan's mentions were filled with similar responses.





































That's one way of seeing things.





Captain America Chris Evans to the rescue!

"You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child," wrote Evans.

