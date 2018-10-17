Piers Morgan Mocks Daniel Craig For Carrying His Child, Internet Dads Unite and Shut Him Down



There's me carrying my youngest daughter, in the 7 years since this photo I've had my nails painted, hair done, been a patient at their dentist and worked in their kitchen more times than I can remember. Might not be manly, but its fun and I wouldnt change anything. pic.twitter.com/AxCXHyNsLM



— Lord Helmet (@d_helmet) October 16, 2018





Ahaha, Piers, you flaccid old dick. I’ve seldom been happier in my life than when walking around with my babies strapped to me. What a loss for you that you’re too much of a man to be a dad. pic.twitter.com/PE6V5OrXBn

— Nathan Fairbairn (@nathanfairbairn) October 15, 2018



— Skip Allums (@skippr) October 16, 2018





I wasn’t fortunate enough to find the woman I wanted kids with until too late so I’ve made up for it with my grandkids from Stepchildren. You are nothing without giving love unconditionally. pic.twitter.com/3aFokXFSIO



— Martin Mills ‘Low Skilled’ & Filthy #FBPE (@MartinMills158) October 16, 2018





I think this is insanely sexy. Men who put aside outdated social norms to love and nurture their children get ALLLLLLL the feels.

— ClarisseMcClellan (@snowbird201613) October 16, 2018



Craig’s far from being less of a man b/c of the papoose. Your comment on the other hand...as a southerner all I can say is “Bless Your Heart”



— Lorrie Anne Delon (@LorrieDelon) October 16, 2018





Here’s my husband skin-to-skin with our newborn son yesterday and more of a man than @piersmorgan will ever be. pic.twitter.com/Z6atoOhLGF

— CDwyMcD (@ms_angryredhead) October 16, 2018



— Emma Toner (@Middlin_Tweets) October 16, 2018





I just want to join in because I love this photo. It was a cold day and we sang songs to stay warm. pic.twitter.com/iNh0NPJIQg

— Bleeder Games (@LederGames) October 16, 2018



Uh oh. Guess you’re not going to like this photo of me speaking at a rally against Islamophobia with my baby girl in a carrier... pic.twitter.com/fUnSOdeR0o



— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) October 16, 2018





Delighted to find out I am as unmanly as Daniel Craig. pic.twitter.com/9plJ0o4moL



— Steve Ashby (@grungeviking) October 16, 2018





This post has brought out some fucking brilliant commentary and tons of pictures of amazing dads caring for their beautiful kiddos! Thanks Piers... it wasn’t an epic fail after all.



— David Russell (@ddevilyouknow) October 16, 2018





You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

Piers Morgan, British journalist and television personality, may all be banter when it comes to using social media but this time he got on the wrong side of Twitter.On Monday, the 'Good Morning Britain' host posted a photo of James Bond star Daniel Craig, mocking him for carrying his daughter on his front. He wrote, "Oh 007.. not you as well?!!!" Morgan also included the hashtag #papoose - a term often used for a child carrier.His tweet soon backfired and several Twitterrati camped to criticise Morgan's idea of manhood.Soon, the dads on the microblogging site clapped back and came in defense of the 50-year-old Bond actor. "There's me carrying my youngest daughter, in the 7 years since this photo I've had my nails painted, hair done, been a patient at their dentist and worked in their kitchen more times than I can remember. Might not be manly, but its fun and I wouldnt change anything," responded one dad.And Morgan's mentions were filled with similar responses.That's one way of seeing things."You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child," wrote Evans.