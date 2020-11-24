'Pig Dip': Woman in China Ties and Throws Husband into River after He was Caught Cheating

A woman in China tied his husband and threw him into a river, after she was triggered on finding him cheating on her.

A Chinese media reported the man was tied in a cage before being dunked into a river when his wife caught him red-handed with his mistress. The incident happened in Maoming city on Friday morning. The whole ordeal was also caught on camera and the footage has been going viral in the country.

The video shows the husband half-naked as he found in bed with his mistress. Later, he is seen crying in pain as he is being tied up by a group of men and trapped in a bamboo cage. A nearly naked woman stands in the corner of the room covering herself with a towel.

The punishment may sound extreme but actually has a connection with history. Roughly translated from Mandarin the punishment meted out to the husband means “dip in a pig cage” which was used in ancient China as an adultery punishment during the rule of the Ming and Qing dynasties. The accused would be tied and put in a cage to ensure they cannot escape or swim to safety when thrown in the river. The culprit would eventually drown and die.

There are many hypotheses as to why this is called ‘pig dip’. While some assume it’s because pigs were transported in contraptions like this while others say it’s because those being punished are worse than pigs. The punishment is now outlawed but some people say rural populations still practise it.

According to Daily Mail, the man is now stable after the harrowing ordeal. Four people have been detained by the police and further investigation is underway. The authorities are calling the incident as “romantic dispute” and are not indulging any further information.