Pune Man Attacks Stepbrother with Axe for Setting His Pigeons Free from a Coop

A man brutally attacked his stepbrother with an axe following a row over releasing pigeons from a coop in Pune's Chikli district.

A complaint was lodged by Sagar Kamble (28), a resident of Bolhaimala, after his stepbrother and stepmother along with five others brutally attacked him and left him to profusely bleed.

The incident occurred on the night of February 5, when Sagar's younger brother Sridhar had let the pigeons from the coop in the house fly as they were causing troibles. The birds in the coop were owned by their stepbrother, Siddheshwar Kamble, reports Indian Express.

Following the release of the birds, Siddhewashar along with others hit Sagar with an axe on his head, back, hands and legs although attempts were made by neighbours to hold them back tight. However, as an injured Sagar was rushed to the hospital, the attackers had fled the scene. A case of attempt to murder was subsequently registered at Chikhli police station.

Sub-inspector SP Deshmukh said that although the injured is "out of danger" but he has sustained multiple injuries and investigation is underway to nab the accused.

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have been reporting a lot of cases involving brawl between owners of pigeon coops.

In another worrying pigeon news reported from Uttar Pradesh last year, a youth had killed 11 pigeons, belonging to his neighbour, after the latter pulled him up for spitting in front of his house.

According to reports, Rahul Singh climbed onto the roof of his neighbour Dharampal Singh's house where he killed 11 pigeons kept in a cage with a stone.

Dharampal Singh later made a video of the dead pigeons and lodged an FIR against Rahul Singh, who was reported absconding after the incident.

Dharampal Singh said that Rahul would keep spitting in front of his house and he had asked the youth not to do so since spitting is prohibited in the pandemic.

To avenge the 'insult', Rahul had killed the pigeons owned by Dharampal.