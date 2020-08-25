Pikachu, is That You? Woman Turns Cat Yellow After Treating its Fungal Infection with Turmeric

Cats are considered one of the cutest pets. There are various funny and cute videos of cats on the internet. But, have you ever seen a yellow cat?

Recently, pictures of a yellow feline have gone viral on the social media.

The incident happened in Thailand, where a woman named Thammapa Supamas decided to treat her feline’s fungal infection using some turmeric. The spice is not only used for cooking, but also proves helpful in reducing inflammation and preventing infection.

Instead of just applying turmeric on the affected portion, the woman completely dyed her white cat yellow in the spice. Supamas then shared pictures of her cat on Facebook. The woman also posted a few digitally-altered pics, comparing her pet to the pokemon.

The post has garnered more than 2.5K likes and over 800 comments. It has also been shared more than 3K times on Facebook.

Many people compared the cat to Pikachu, while some just dropped laughing emojis. A user wrote, "I want my own Pikachu toooooo!".

Apart from the stains, the best thing was that the cat’s paws started to recover because of turmeric treatment. As a result of applying the spice on whole body, it is unlikely that any other flare-ups will be occurring anywhere else, too. However, for safety purposes, we advise you to consult a vet before treating your pooches with such treatment in future.

The woman also posted a few pictures showing the cat’s paws before and after the treatment.

Turmeric has many health benefits. It contains an active component called curcumin, which is helpful in fighting signs of ageing. It is also used in cooking a variety of dishes.