BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pilibhit Jail Inmate is Painting the Walls with Messages to Counter Coronavirus

Anupam Trivedi painting (Image: ANI)

Anupam Trivedi painting (Image: ANI)

The paint, brush and other material is being arranged by the jail officials.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 2:36 PM IST
Share this:

A prisoner in the Pilibhit district jail is painting the jail red -- quite literally.

According to the jail authorities, an inmate Anupam Trivedi has made two paintings on walls of the jail campus that depict the manner in which people can counter the corona virus by resorting to minor but important lifestyle changes.

A commerce graduate, Anupam , 41, was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years by the District and Session's court on November 10, 2016, after he was convicted for killing his wife, Sandhya, for dowry.

Anoop Singh, the Superintendent of the district jail, said, "Anupam's artistic skill was first seen by jail authorities when he sketched a picture of Lord Shiva on a jail wall with a pencil. We then started showing him YouTube videos on painting techniques to embellish his skills. These efforts have transformed Anupam into a refined painter."

The inmate is now using his painting skills to spread awareness among prisoners about essential safety measures needed to prevent getting infected by novel coronavirus.

Officials said that Anupam plans to make some more paintings to depict the importance of social distancing and the moral duty of the masses to honour frontline corona fighters, as a token of gratitude to them for their struggle to protect the people from the pandemic.

He also plans to spread the message through his art that attacks on doctors and police personnel is an 'act of devilry'.

The paint, brush and other material is being arranged by the jail officials.

A few days ago, Anupam had also composed a poem to inspire prisoners to collectively fight the virus pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres