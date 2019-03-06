English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pilot and Crew Order Pizza to Plane's Door for Passengers Grounded by Blizzard
This is not the first time that Air Canada crew have done their best to keep flight delays from ruining their passengers' moods.
Image for representation: Reuters
With the recent spate of freak snowstorms and other extreme weather patterns all over the world, the news of yet another flight being grounded due to bad weather shouldn't be well, news; but the passengers of an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax had a reprieve from the dreary wait that accompanies such delays.
After Air Canada Flight 608 encountered bad weather on its Monday night journey, the pilot was forced to divert the aircraft to the town of Fredericton, where it sat on the tarmace for several hours, with its crew and passengers unable to deplane.
After a few hours of presumably mind-numbing boredom, the pilot decided to perk things up by ordering pizza for the snowed-in passengers from a local restaurant, which promised to deliver 23 cheese and pepperoni pies within an hour and a half.
Passenger Philomena Hughes told CBC News that she and the other travellers appreciated the gesture, coming as it did during an eight-hour delay. "It was something that could have been very stressful; he made it a lot easier," she said adding, "There was lots of help, there were a couple of Air Canada Jazz pilots that were traveling on the plane and they were helping to pick up the pizza and distribute it. Everybody chipped in, so he didn't want to take the whole credit for himself."
Passengers also took to social media sites to post about and appreciate the gesture.
This is not the first time that Air Canada crew have done their best to keep flight delays from ruining their passengers' moods. A Twitter user and recent Air Canada passenger, while appreciating the impromptu pizza party on Flight 608, Noted that when the flight he was on was delayed, his plane's crew kept their passengers' spirits up with a violin performance.
We'd personally have preferred pizza. Just saying.
Passengers also took to social media sites to post about and appreciate the gesture.
On tarmac in Fredericton on flight #608 flight diverted from HALIFAX PIZZA had arrived! #cbc #aircanada pic.twitter.com/VlXxdbiOty— Bill Karsten (@bill_karsten) March 5, 2019
On @AirCanada flight 608... couldn't land in Halifax so pilot treated us to pizza on the tarmac in Fredericton! Classy move! @haligonia— Philomena Hughes (@PhilomenaMaryHu) March 5, 2019
