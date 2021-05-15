Pilot Who Flew 200 Oxygen Concentrators to India Honoured by UK PM Boris Johnson

Indian origin pilot and Khalsa Aid volunteer Jaspal Singh has been awarded the 'Points Of Light' awards by the United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson. Singh volunteered to fly 200 donated oxygen concentrators to India to help in the country's battle against COVID-19. In a personal letter to Singh, PM Johnson wrote that he was inspired by'enormous contribution to India's battle against Coronavirus'. Johnson also mentioned British people who have stepped up to help India and demonstrated the 'deep connection' between the two countries.

When Singh saw the deadly impact of COVID-19 in India, he reached out to his employers to see if they could aid relief work in India by flying oxygen concentrators to the country. "Having seen the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India, I wanted to do everything within my power to support the cause," he was quoted as saying in a statement released by Points Of Light.

One of our incredible pilots, Jas Singh, has been awarded the Prime Minister's Points of Light award. Jas has been recognised for his amazing efforts with charity @Khalsa_Aid, flying hundreds of oxygen cylinders to help the Covid crisis in India. We're hugely proud of him. — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) May 13, 2021

Jaspal also expressed gratitude to the common public of Britain who has shown 'generosity'in donating oxygen concentrator machines to 'Khalsa Aid International', an organization that works to provide relief assistance to victims of disasters, conflicts, and other catastrophic events. Khalsa Aid and its volunteer have been instrumental and have actively worked in relief during the pandemic.

India has been dealing with a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden spike in the cases placed an overwhelming burden on the country's medical infrastructure and shortage of oxygen supply among other medical requirements were reported from various parts. According to a Bloomberg report, during the second wave of COVID-19, India saw a 10-fold jump in its medical oxygen requirements.

Many countries across the world like UK, USA, Canada among others, came together to help India with oxygen, medical supply and other relief material.

While the number of new cases has shown a lowering sign, it’s still a long road ahead. India reported over 3.43 lakh new COVID cases along with 4000 deaths on May 13.

