Pilots Flying Over the Pacific Ocean Report Multiple UFO Sightings Over The Past Two Months

A UFO researcher claims that for the past two months, unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have been seen flying over the Pacific Ocean. According to the DailyMail, Ben Hansen, a former FBI agent and the host of the Discovery+ show ‘UFO Witness,’ obtained footage and air traffic control audio tapes of the pilots’ mid-air UFO sightings.

Between August 6 and September 23, he accumulated the accounts of pilots from Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and many others. A former military pilot described seeing multiple aircraft flying over him in one enthralling account

On August 18, while flying a charter jet off the shoreline of Los Angeles, Pilot Mark Hulsey got on the radio with the air traffic control and asked, “We’ve got a few aircraft to our north here and he’s going around in circles, much higher altitude than us. Any idea what they are?” The controller expressed uncertainty about the identity of the aircraft spotted.

On the tape, Hulsey appears to be saying, “They just keep going in circles. I was an F-18 pilot in the Marine Corps, and I’m telling you, I’ve done many intercepts, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Hulsey reported that he had seen seven of these aircraft in just 23 minutes, up from three, and flying between 5,000 and 10,000 feet above him. When a pilot notifies an air traffic control facility of unusual sightings, the facility records it, an FAA spokesperson told a major publication.

The pilot, who claimed to have seen strange lights, according to Hansen, stated that 15 or more commercial flights have noticed it. And at least six pilots are committed to going on record with their names if any investigative agencies ask them to do so.

The US Defence Department launched a new unit last year tasked with attempting to find and identify UFOs in controlled airspace after Washington officials conceded that they couldn’t explain the phenomenon of UFO sightings.

