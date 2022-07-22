Pilot's Sweet Surprise For His Parents Will Melt Your Heart, Watch What He Did

The internet has been buzzing with a touching video of a pilot who surprised his parents by flying them back home. The pilot, Kamal Kumar, had been longing for this moment and he finally got the opportunity to fly them home to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Unaware of the sweet gesture, Kamal’s parents were left surprised when they found him in pilot’s uniform waiting for them inside the aircraft.

Kamal shared the video of the heartfelt moment on his Instagram. His mother can be seen walking into the aircraft, totally oblivious of what was in store for her. She gets overwhelmed with joy as soon as she sees him. The clip shared by the pilot also consisted of a few pictures in which he can be seen sitting with his family inside the cockpit.

The caption of his post read, “I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally, I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It’s such a feeling,” with a red heart emoticon.

The video garnered a lot of engagement on the social media platform by grossing close to 90,000 likes. Social media users were awestruck by his gesture and were quick to express how they felt in the comment section.

One Instagram user wrote, “Every aspiring pilot’s dream,” with a red heart emoji, while another commented, “Still remember the day mum sat on my seat post-flight. Amazing stuff.” A third user said, “This is the best thing I have seen today! Congratulations yaar! Huge achievement unlocked. Your parents might have been so proud of you.” A user also expressed happiness on seeing the heartwarming video. He wrote, “The best thing on my feed today.”

This was not the first time that a pilot had surprised someone they love. Recently, a video of Captain Alneez surprising his wife, Zahra, by making a special announcement went viral on the internet. His adorable gesture won multiple hearts and attained millions of views.

