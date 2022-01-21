Pine Labs CEO 'Happy' After Well-performing Employee Quits, Explains in Linkedln Post

When a well-performing employee walks out of the company, it is definitely a disappointment for the head but when a similar scenario unfolded in Pine Labs, the CEO Amrish Rau termed it as good news. The employee was a support engineer in a remote part of Uttar Pradesh. In the last five years, he had grown to become a useful resource of the company. The question is why was Rau happy to see such a diligent well-performing employee go? Rau believes companies should be happy that they made a difference in someone’s life.

In a Linkedin Post, Rau recalled his first interaction with the employee, who has not been named. The CEO mentioned that about two years back, the employee had ranted about how the sales department is not selling correctly. Responding to his request, Rau said, he did a zoom video call with him. The team member had come with a presentation of 10 slides, Rau mentioned that though there were spelling mistakes all over, his advise was spot on.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6889818733603368960/

The CEO said that the employee had also explained the three stages of sales, what functionality should be highlighted, and when. Rau added that he had also created a sales incentive plan on the fly, following which the company immediately moved him to sales, gave him proper training, and got him exposure to fintech stories. The employee was even rewarded with a bike.

In the last five years he spent with the company, the unnamed team member worked as a service engineer and was later moved to the fintech resource department. However, now he has got a new job at a better salary.

Rau termed it a “heartening” moment when a team member learns a new domain, grows new skills, and flies away. “Companies should be happy. They made a difference in someone’s life,” he opined.

A number of people on the social media site resonated with the message Rau attempted to portray, however, there were a few who questioned that if the employee was valuable, why did they not retain him?

