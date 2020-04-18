Pink Floyd to Stream Free Concerts to Help Fans Get Through Coronavirus Lockdown Blues

Famed English rock band Pink Floyd has decided to stream full-length concerts for free every Friday starting April 17 on YouTube to help fans stay indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Whilst the band have been running #PinkFloydFriday for a couple of years, releasing a different music video at 5pm UK," the band's official page posted on Facebook.

As per the post, the first of the performances that aired on April 17 was the 90 minute TV version of "PULSE". The concert was recorded in 1994 at the Earls Court in London during the band’s ‘Division Bell Tour’.

How to watch Pink Floyd live concert?

To watch the Pink Floyd live concert one needs to head Pink Floyd's YouTube channel every Friday.

Subsequent weeks will see Live At Pompeii and the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour With Pink Floyd (both are the Early Years versions) and the final Friday (8 May) DVD version of David Gilmour Live At Pompeii.

"These four performances will be available to watch throughout the whole of the Film Festival. We will remind you all as they go live, and we hope you enjoy the #YouTube #StayHome #WithMe Film Festival!", the band further wrote.

Earlier this month, the band had taken to Facebook to post a message saying that they hope that their fans and families are staying safe during the difficult times.

"With many people confined to home, we will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this," they further wrote.