Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Recites Indian Poet Aamir Aziz's 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega'

"Killers, we will become ghosts and write



of your killings, with all the evidence."

Aamir Aziz's poem Sab yaad rakha jayega went viral over a month ago when it came out after violence had started escalating in clashes between Indian protesters and police personell.

Over a month later, Pink Floyd's co-founder and guitarist Roger Waters read it out at a public gathering of hundreds of protesters in London, demanding the release of jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Saturday, 22 February.

He starts the speech by saying "This is from a young poet, and activist from Delhi. He's involved in the fight ..." referring to The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced in India by the Narendra Modi government. The CAA law aims to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from selective other counties only if they are Hindus, Parsis, Sikhis, Christians, Jains, but excludes Muslims from it. This controversial law has seen wide-scale protests in India, with people resorting to unrest and even leading to death in the violence that followed.

He then proceeds to read a little bit of an English translation of Aziz's poem.

"Everything will be remembered.



Kill us, we will become ghosts and write



of your killings, with all the evidence.



You write jokes in court;



We will write 'justice' on the walls.



We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear.



We will write so clearly that even the blind will read.



You write 'injustice' on the earth;



We will write 'revolution' in the sky."

He ends it with, "The kid's got a future," and is met with loud cheers from the crowd and applause.





Aamir Aziz is a poet, musician, a writer and an actor based in New Delhi, India, and went first viral for his song, "Acche din Blues."

You can watch the entire poem Sab yaad rakha jayega below.





The poetry of protest is spreading, from India to London, as Waters put it at the gathering, "Julian is why we are here today, but this is no parochial protest. We are today part of a global movement, a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment that this fragile planet so desperately needs."

The video surfaced amdist violence against the CAA, which escalated to communal riots in north-east Delhi, which has left 34 people dead so far.

