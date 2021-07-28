Pint a Day Keeps Doctor at Bay? Moderate Drinking Linked to Low Risk of Heart Attack

Every now and then, a health paper touts the health advantages of consuming alcohol, which is always reassuring, especially when you’re suffering a headache from being grossly overserved the night before. However, there is some truth to beer’s health advantages. A recent study suggests that drinking about a pint every day in a week may help prevent the fatal consequences of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Emmanuela Gakidou, senior director of organisational development and training at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, mentioned that this study applies to people who already have CVD. According to the research author Chengyi Ding, “Our findings imply that patients with CVD may not need to quit drinking to avoid more heart attacks, strokes, or angina, but they may want to consider decreasing their weekly alcohol intake because it is linked to an increased risk of acquiring other diseases, people with CVD who do not drink should not be urged to start."

According to University College London experts, consuming up to 105 grammes of alcohol per week is associated with a lower risk of heart attack, stroke, angina, or mortality in those with CVD. This equates to 13 UK units of alcohol, which is less than six pints of medium-strength beer or slightly more than a bottle of wine.

The authors calculated the risk for 48,423 individuals with CVD using data from the UK Biobank, the Health Survey for England, the Scottish Health Survey, and 12 prior research. The researchers also discovered that increasing alcohol intake, up to 62 grammes per day, was not related to an increased risk of recurrent heart attack or mortality, when compared to no alcohol consumption.

But even so, the study’s authors were careful to point out that they are not encouraging patients with CVD to start drinking, if they haven’t already.

