Pitthu to Gilli Danda, Desi Outdoor Games You Can Play at Home This Independence Day

There is a huge variety of games that is available on the Android Play Store and Apple App Store. While it is true that games like PUBG, Call of Duty, Temple Run are popular among gamers, one must not forget that the traditional Indian games like Gilli Danda, Kabaddi etc are equally fun.

Thanks to technology, some popular traditional games have come to our phones. As independent India turns 74 years old, here is a look at some of the classic Indian outdoor games:

Play Kabaddi

This traditional Indian game is now available on phone. Currently, it is only available for Android users. In this game, one can choose their favorite player and raid the opponent’s court. The point scheme of the game is the same as the physical Kabaddi game.

Pitthu

All 90s and even before that kids would have certainly played the extremely popular game pitthu. As a part of the game, seven stones need to be assembled on top of one another. One player hits the pile with a tennis ball. The opponent team has to restore the pile while the den team has to ensure that the pile is not restored. Currently, this game is only available for Android users.

Gilli Danda

This is an ancient Indian outdoor sport which has continued to exist through generations. In the app version of the game, there are five players namely Iqbal, D’angelo, Kartik, Maria and Veer. Each player is from a different region and has a different skill and power level. In order to score points, you have to hit the Gilli on things like cart, water tank, tractor etc. There is a golden gilli also which you need to win by getting a certain score. This golden gilli can be used to unlock exciting items.

Kanche

This age-old game has been many people’s favourite. In the Android app version, the players get 200 challenges. This will not only take you back to your childhood but will also let you relive it.