English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
The short film, directed by Chinese-Canadian Domee Shi, has received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Short and the film perfectly captures emotions — plenty of them — in just a little over ten minutes.
Source: YouTube
Loading...
Last week while scrolling through my Facebook timeline (The usual habit when you are intending to sleep), I watched 'Bao'. I ended up with a lump in my throat.
The short film, directed by Chinese-Canadian Domee Shi, has received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Short. But 'Bao' is special for many reasons besides it being Pixar’s first original short directed by a woman. The film perfectly captures emotions — plenty of them — in just a little over ten minutes. A mother's emotion when she grapples with an empty nest syndrome, her joyousness when she discovers that one of her dumplings springs to life and she gets another shot at motherhood, her overprotectiveness of little boy bao and eventually her despair.
"I was afraid that it would be too dark and too weird of a story to tell at Pixar," Shi told the media. Although dark, Shi touched a nerve there.
The story, Domee Shi says, is inspired from her childhood. Shi was born in China and raised in Toronto. In 2011, she started working at Pixar as an intern. Seven years later, she will now walk the red carpet at the Oscars as the first woman to direct a Pixar short.
The animation industry, including Pixar, has long been criticized for obstructing female animators from high paying jobs, NPR reported.
"You're just seeing this gradual shift in the industry because, before, animation was predominantly white and male," Shi had told NPR in an interview. The director said that the enrollment of female students in animation schools have now gone up to 50 percent. "...I hope that we're going to see those numbers be reflected in the industry and not just in the animation schools," she said.
Throughout the short, Shi illustrates that familiar tug between Chinese and Western cultures--- the lonely homes when the kids leave homes that are all too familiar with Chinese immigrant families.
In an interview to Time Magazine, Shi said that the idea of the mother being so overprotective was drawn from own experiences. "Growing up as an only child, I felt I was that overprotected, mothered little dumpling. My Chinese mom was always making sure I never wandered away too far, that I was safe," she said. She used the dumpling as a metaphor.
But it's only when the mother eats the dumpling1 is when the audience realise that it was all along being used as a metaphor for her actual son, who bears a strong resemblance to the bao.
The entire short has got these little elements — bao, classic red bowls, rice cooker, shrimp cakes, the lucky cat on the shelf and the grocery store calendar. It succeeds in what Shi was trying to achieve — to portray "what a Chinese home looks and feels like".
Meanwhile, the celebrations are on.
"I feel like Bao coming out is a signal of change—that such a big studio has gotten behind such a culturally-specific short led predominantly by women," Shi had told Time when asked about the boy's club in the animation industry. But she's optimistic about the future, and so are we.
">You can watch the movie on YouTube.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The short film, directed by Chinese-Canadian Domee Shi, has received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Short. But 'Bao' is special for many reasons besides it being Pixar’s first original short directed by a woman. The film perfectly captures emotions — plenty of them — in just a little over ten minutes. A mother's emotion when she grapples with an empty nest syndrome, her joyousness when she discovers that one of her dumplings springs to life and she gets another shot at motherhood, her overprotectiveness of little boy bao and eventually her despair.
"I was afraid that it would be too dark and too weird of a story to tell at Pixar," Shi told the media. Although dark, Shi touched a nerve there.
The story, Domee Shi says, is inspired from her childhood. Shi was born in China and raised in Toronto. In 2011, she started working at Pixar as an intern. Seven years later, she will now walk the red carpet at the Oscars as the first woman to direct a Pixar short.
The animation industry, including Pixar, has long been criticized for obstructing female animators from high paying jobs, NPR reported.
"You're just seeing this gradual shift in the industry because, before, animation was predominantly white and male," Shi had told NPR in an interview. The director said that the enrollment of female students in animation schools have now gone up to 50 percent. "...I hope that we're going to see those numbers be reflected in the industry and not just in the animation schools," she said.
Throughout the short, Shi illustrates that familiar tug between Chinese and Western cultures--- the lonely homes when the kids leave homes that are all too familiar with Chinese immigrant families.
In an interview to Time Magazine, Shi said that the idea of the mother being so overprotective was drawn from own experiences. "Growing up as an only child, I felt I was that overprotected, mothered little dumpling. My Chinese mom was always making sure I never wandered away too far, that I was safe," she said. She used the dumpling as a metaphor.
But it's only when the mother eats the dumpling1 is when the audience realise that it was all along being used as a metaphor for her actual son, who bears a strong resemblance to the bao.
The entire short has got these little elements — bao, classic red bowls, rice cooker, shrimp cakes, the lucky cat on the shelf and the grocery store calendar. It succeeds in what Shi was trying to achieve — to portray "what a Chinese home looks and feels like".
Meanwhile, the celebrations are on.
Bao means so much to me as a Chinese-Canadian growing up in #Toronto and I'm so delighted to hear it has received an #Oscars nom! In light of the happy news, here's a reminder that Disney-Pixar has shared the full short film here: https://t.co/NSuj9R4mdV— Julie Zhang (@juliejzhang) January 22, 2019
I really hope Bao wins an #Oscars— Ramzy Hamdy (@rameo89) January 22, 2019
I still remember watching it before incredibles 2. A tear slid down my cheek at the end, very heart felt and touching, kick you right between the feels.
"I feel like Bao coming out is a signal of change—that such a big studio has gotten behind such a culturally-specific short led predominantly by women," Shi had told Time when asked about the boy's club in the animation industry. But she's optimistic about the future, and so are we.
">You can watch the movie on YouTube.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mere Gully Mein' Creator Claims He was Not Paid for His Track Being Used in Gully Boy
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
- Every Year During Diwali, I would Go Away to the Jungle: PM Narendra Modi to 'Humans of Bombay'
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
- Shoaib Akhtar Slams Sarfraz Ahmed For His Racist Remarks, Deletes Video Post Later
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results