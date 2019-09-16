Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Pixel, iPhone X or Samsung? Anand Mahindra's Tweet Has Twitter Confused About the Best Phone Camera

In a tweet, Mahindra shared a beautiful picture of the Manhattan cityscape at night and claims that his Google Pixel captures better photos than iPhone X.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pixel, iPhone X or Samsung? Anand Mahindra's Tweet Has Twitter Confused About the Best Phone Camera
In a tweet, Mahindra shared a beautiful picture of the Manhattan cityscape at night and claims that his Google Pixel captures better photos than iPhone X.
Loading...

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is well known for speaking his mind on Twitter and his tweet on phone cameras has sparked a debate on which smartphone has the best camera features.

In a tweet, Mahindra shared a beautiful picture of the Manhattan cityscape at night and claims that his Google Pixel captures better photos than iPhone X, which has a reputation of having one of the best cameras in the market at present. He, however, also mentions that Samsung camera might even be better than his Pixel.

He wrote,"Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better?"

Samsung jumped at the opportunity and tweeted in response about Galaxy Note 10, which specialises in night shots and boasts of a fantastic camera in general.

Now of course, Samsung loyalists will claim that their phone cameras are better than that of Pixel or iPhone and the same goes for other two brands. But from an unbiased perspective, which camera tops the list? Like us, netizens are thoroughly confused.

This is what they have to say:

What do you think? Which phone camera are you rooting for?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram