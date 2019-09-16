Pixel, iPhone X or Samsung? Anand Mahindra's Tweet Has Twitter Confused About the Best Phone Camera

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is well known for speaking his mind on Twitter and his tweet on phone cameras has sparked a debate on which smartphone has the best camera features.

In a tweet, Mahindra shared a beautiful picture of the Manhattan cityscape at night and claims that his Google Pixel captures better photos than iPhone X, which has a reputation of having one of the best cameras in the market at present. He, however, also mentions that Samsung camera might even be better than his Pixel.

He wrote,"Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better?"

Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better? pic.twitter.com/WMPhGGlNRl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2019

Samsung jumped at the opportunity and tweeted in response about Galaxy Note 10, which specialises in night shots and boasts of a fantastic camera in general.

@anandmahindra Mr Mahindra, yes, you heard right, but you haven't heard it all, at least not yet... Have you tried #GalaxyNote10+ Pro Grade camera that turns everyday photos and videos into epic moments? Take your pictures to the next level with Samsung! — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 14, 2019

Now of course, Samsung loyalists will claim that their phone cameras are better than that of Pixel or iPhone and the same goes for other two brands. But from an unbiased perspective, which camera tops the list? Like us, netizens are thoroughly confused.

This is what they have to say:

Did someone talked about Night shots ? This is @ATT building a.k.a Batman building in #Nashville, TN pic.twitter.com/iErqRvsNpv — Navneet Singh (@navneet0693) September 14, 2019

One more pic in Night mode WITHOUT flash with Pixel3. pic.twitter.com/7pqieyD8k2 — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) September 15, 2019

No one beats a Pixel. PERIOD! pic.twitter.com/oHgwmLGPn2 — Tiger (@purutiger) September 14, 2019

Apparently no smartphone can beat Pixel, specially its night sight. This one is night sight. (No filter). pic.twitter.com/opf5I3qQHI — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) September 14, 2019

Some more shots from Samsung S10 Plus pic.twitter.com/r5VGu94Wlu — Keshav (@theKeshavKr) September 14, 2019

What do you think? Which phone camera are you rooting for?

