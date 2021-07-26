Pizza for Italy, Chernobyl for Ukraine: South Korean TV Apologises for Olympic Photos

A South Korean broadcaster has apologised for using inappropriate pictures and phrases to represent countries competing in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The event occurred during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, which was set for Friday, 23 July.

MBC, one of the major television networks of South Korea, ended up utilising obscene visuals to introduce participating countries. Those photos, on the other hand, varied from a photograph of a pizza for Italy to a photograph of Chernobyl for Ukraine.

South Korean broadcaster MBC used images to "represent" each country during the #Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony.Italy: pizzaNorway: salmonHaiti: upheavalUkraine: Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/KpUXATuZld — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) July 23, 2021

Consequently, the decision sparked outrage, prompting MBC to offer an apology hours later.

해당 국가 국민과 시청자 여러분께 정중히 사과드립니다. pic.twitter.com/B9hmNi3LJb— withMBC (@withMBC) July 24, 2021

We apologize to the countries concerned and our viewers. It is an inexcusable mistake. Again, we are deeply sorry and regretful for the mistake.July 24, 2021MBC pic.twitter.com/eLJjrn3pJN — withMBC (@withMBC) July 24, 2021

As the ceremony progressed, the network’s image selections deteriorated. The two worst incidents were when Ukraine and Haiti walked out.

The network displayed a photo of the Chernobyl blast site for the Ukrainian team, referring to the 1980s nuclear reactor meltdown that devastated sections of the region.

However, as Haiti took centre stage, with a picture of social turmoil projected along with the words, “the political situation is fogged by the assassination of the president," things took a sinister turn. Jovenel Moise, Haiti’s president, was assassinated at his house earlier this month. Syria was characterised as having “rich subterranean resources; a civil conflict that has lasted ten years." A freelance journalist named Raphael Rashid based in Seoul tweeted.

When Haitian athletes entered the stadium, an on-screen explanation said "the political situation is fogged by the assassination of the president." When Syrian athletes entered, it said "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years."— Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) July 23, 2021

The channel also had unusual tags for the Marshall Islands, Sweden, and El Salvador, which featured a photo of a Bitcoin sign, among others.

MBC picked a picture of Dracula for Romania, a salmon for Norway whereas Sweden was dubbed a “developed country of welfare".

Following a huge outcry, MBC made an official apology for the programme, apologising for any offence caused. The apology read as follows: “In today’s Opening Ceremony broadcast, inappropriate photos were used when introducing countries like Ukraine and Haiti. Also, inappropriate photos and subtitles were used for other countries. We apologise to the viewers of Ukraine and other countries."

MBC has issued apology: "In today's Opening Ceremony broadcast, inappropriate photos were used when introducing countries like Ukraine and Haiti. Also, inappropriate photos and subtitles were used for other countries. We apologise to the viewers of Ukraine and other countries." pic.twitter.com/KQtk5eMW7K— Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) July 23, 2021

This isn’t the first time the channel has done something like this. MBC described the Cayman Islands as “famous as a tax haven for establishing offshore funds" at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

