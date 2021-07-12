Pizza-Mario Couple During Italy Vs England Game is True Winner of Euro 2020

The EURO 2020 finally concluded on Sunday with Italy lifting the trophy, beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout. There were several celebrities on the stands during the game and the camera person was kind enough to give a glimpse of them occasionally. Apart from members of the Royal Family, David Beckham and Tom Cruise’s fist-bumping after England’s opening goal caught the attention of several people.

However, another interesting thing that caught people’s attention was a couple in the crowd who was spotted in hilarious head-to-toe fancy dress, with the woman dressed up as a pepperoni pizza and the man dressed as Mario from the famous game.

As soon as the couple was seen on the screen at Wembley Stadium, netizens were assured that a meme fest was soon incoming.

Can I be Luigi babe? No, pizza. You have to be the pizza pic.twitter.com/UsCYMMFGBN— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 11, 2021

Not to sound horribly single but I want what this woman has pic.twitter.com/CT2K5KJokd— shon faye. (@shonfaye) July 11, 2021

I’m more interested in what Mario is saying to the Pizza. #ENG #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/d8QCrMPMiH— James Farrow (@Jamesfarrow92) July 11, 2021

Do you ever watch a meme being born in real time. pic.twitter.com/LHVu6mOG9Z— Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 11, 2021

when u realize he only thinks of u in one way: pic.twitter.com/HaYxmoCzdp— Sebastian Gawker (@keepinitciviI) July 11, 2021

You’re still going to dress as a pizza, right? What do you mean? We talked about this weeks ago!— Get vaccinated! Let’s have a fun summer! (@writer0076) July 11, 2021

“Right so I’m going as Mario and you’ll go as–”“A pizza?”“No, I’m Mario, so you’ll be–““Mario’s friend, an anthropomorphic pizza”— Cool Rory Summer 🐑🐑🐑 (@roryisconfused) July 11, 2021

A lot of enduring images from this tournament but unfortunately the one that will outlast all others for me is the pizza/mario duo pic.twitter.com/YtYJ3hn3Pz— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) July 11, 2021

Although many fans in the stands were seen with extraordinary makeup and costumes, this couple definitely stands out and gives a perfect parting gift to viewers as the tournament concluded.

