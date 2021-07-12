CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pizza-Mario Couple During Italy Vs England Game is True Winner of Euro 2020

Image Credits: Twitter/@BeardedGenius,@itsmeglinehan

Image Credits: Twitter/@BeardedGenius,@itsmeglinehan

A couple in the crowd during the EURO 2020 final was spotted in head-to-toe fancy dress, with the woman dressed up as a pepperoni pizza and the man dressed as Mario.

The EURO 2020 finally concluded on Sunday with Italy lifting the trophy, beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout. There were several celebrities on the stands during the game and the camera person was kind enough to give a glimpse of them occasionally. Apart from members of the Royal Family, David Beckham and Tom Cruise’s fist-bumping after England’s opening goal caught the attention of several people.

However, another interesting thing that caught people’s attention was a couple in the crowd who was spotted in hilarious head-to-toe fancy dress, with the woman dressed up as a pepperoni pizza and the man dressed as Mario from the famous game.

As soon as the couple was seen on the screen at Wembley Stadium, netizens were assured that a meme fest was soon incoming.

Although many fans in the stands were seen with extraordinary makeup and costumes, this couple definitely stands out and gives a perfect parting gift to viewers as the tournament concluded.

first published:July 12, 2021, 14:10 IST