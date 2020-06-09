'Pizza Terror': Belgian Man Has Been Receiving Pizzas for Over a Decade but He Never Ordered

A free pizza supply for over a decade may seem like a dream come true for many, but it is certainly not the case for 65-year-old Jean Van Landeghem.

The Belgian man has been getting constant deliveries of pizzas that he has never ordered, for the last 10 years and he is certainly not happy with it.

In fact, as per a report published in the New York Post, the man has been troubled because of this act. He told a local media portal that he gets rattled each time he hears the sound of a scooter as he fears that someone might just end up dropping a pizza on his doorstep.

Initially, he presumed that it was probably some person who accidentally gave the wrong address to the pizza delivery outlet. But, now that it has been happening for a decade, Jean is clear that someone is doing this deliberately.

Coincidentally, Jean is not alone in this as his friend, who stays in a nearby city, too gets these pizza deliveries often. He believes that it is the same person who is sending the hot pies to both of them. But, none of them is able to find out the person till date. The matter has been brought into the notice of concerned authorities but the identity of the person is still a mystery.

Sharing his ordeal with a local Dutch media portal, he asserted how the “Pizza Terror” has impacted his life. The deliveries are not only restricted to pizzas. On some days, he also gets unordered kebabs at his doorstep.

Last year in January, Jean had received 14 pizzas which were dropped by 10 delivery riders. Till date, he has not paid for a single pizza as he refuses them.

