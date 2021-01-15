Pizza Was the Most Searched Food Item Across the World in 2020, Finds Study

When was the last time you ordered a slice of cheesy hot pizza? Chances are many people around the world ordered it quite frequently including India. It is not just an overstatement but rather a fact that is backed by research.

According to British insurance comparison companyMoneyBeach, Pizza has emerged as one of the most ordered food items for takeaways around the world. Countries like India, Argentina, Egypt, France, Finland, Morocco, Spain, Germany, South Korea, are some of the countries that according to MoneyBeach order Pizza the most as a takeaway dish.

After Pizza, it was the Chinese food that had most of its admirers in the United States, China, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Chile, Bolivia, Nigeria, Ghana among others. The results of the research are based on Google global search data. MoneyBeach in its statement said that they used the global search data of Google to track how much people have been searching for various food choices and based on that they derived what the world had been craving the most in 2020.

Pizza was the top search in 44 countries which clearly shows how the Italian born food item is the most loved and craved dish. According to History.com, pizza, as it is known today was invented by the working class of the eighteenth-century Naples region of Italy. It was an easy to make and consume dish with a little topping on flatbread. Now, pizza is not only a hit dish in Italy but has been revolutionized and has become a different version to whichever country it has been to. From pineapple toppings to vegan pizzas the eighteenth-century pizzas have come a long way in a globalized world. Pizza delivery chains like Dominos’ and Pizza Hut have further made it economical and accessible to its consumers' world over.

After Pizza, MoneyBeach’s study found that Chinese food was the second-most searched item on Google and is a hit in its home country China as well. Total 29 countries had Chinese food as their top search on Google in 2020. The third most searched dish was straight from Japan, the makers of Sushi. Sushi was the top Google search in ten countries, including Brazil, Japan, Mozambique, Sweden, Vietnam, Ukraine, Romania among others.

After Pizza, Chinese, and Sushi the other top ten dishes included, the British staple Fish and Chips, Fried Chicken, Indian, Korean, Thai, Tapas, and Mexican made Tacos.