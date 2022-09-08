Pizza With Ice Cream As a Topping? Internet Calls Vendor's Creation 'Disgusting'

Restaurant chains especially street vendors are known for fusing different delicacies to form a unique dish. However, a few fusion dishes come with a lot of risks. While we are still not over pineapple in pizza and Domino’s Chocolate pizza, another bizarre pizza topping is making a buzz over the internet. This time it is ice cream on pizza. The wacky version of the pizza has left many amused. In the now viral clip, an ice cream vendor is making ice cream pizza with vegetables.

The video shared on Instagram shows the vendor applying chocolate sauce over the pizza base, and then adding onions, tomato, capsicum and vanilla ice cream. He then loaded the pizza with cheese and kept it in the oven. Before serving, he added chocolate sauce and strawberry ice cream. The video has been uploaded on Instagram by RJ Rohan.

Social media users were quick to react to the clip. Some of them called it, “disgusting” in the comments section. One of the users tagged Dominos and Pizza Hut and wrote, “Must Try”. Another cybersurfer wrote, “I want to puke in the face of the man who thought of putting onion on chocolate sauce.”

Here look at the video:

Earlier another awful food combination had disappointed the internet. It was a dal makhani ice cream roll. A video shared on Instagram by popular food blogging channel The Great Indian Foodie shows a chef preparing this dish.

Taking the experiment with food to a whole new level, the chef pours the hot dal makhani on a cold pan of the ice cream roll machine. He added some cream to it and mixed them thoroughly, The chef spread the smooth layer over the pan and scraped three rolls out of it.

Will you try this bizarre combination?

