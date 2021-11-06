Giant 'Pikachu' Protesters Hit Glasgow Streets Demanding End to Coal Power

The climate crisis at hand is so grave that giant ‘Pikachu’ protesters have descended to the streets. While you may take the second part of that sentence with a pinch of salt, the first part is unequivocally true. That is why protesters dressed as the popular Pokémon Pikachu gathered opposite the COP26 conference in Glasgow on November 4, demanding an end to coal power. A report by INDEPENDENT stated that the protesters were a part of the No Coal Japan Coalition, demanding an end to Japan’s support for coal power. Many protests and demonstrations have taken place in Glasgow, with five arrests made during an Extinction Rebellion protest. No arrests were made among the Pikachu protesters who walked around handing out leaflets and clicking photos. Protests continued on the sidelines of the COP26 summit, with hundreds taking to Glasgow streets on Friday as well, demanding more action against climate change from world leaders.

Meanwhile, climate activist Greta Thunberg called the COP26 a failure. A report by CNBC quoted her as saying, “It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place". She slammed the UN-brokered summit, and termed it a “PR event".

India has said it is shooting for 2070 to achieve ‘Net Zero’ emissions of greenhouse gases, the announcement by PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow taking the world by surprise. That is because New Delhi had steadfastly refused to commit to such a goal, rejecting it as an attempt by the developed nations — the biggest emitters historically — to put the onus of checking global warming on those that still have to meet massive human development and economic goals.

Going ‘Net Zero’ indicates a situation where all the carbon dioxide or greenhouse gases produced by a country is completely absorbed via natural solutions or through the use of advanced technology. Since carbon dioxide is the only greenhouse gas that can be easily removed from the atmosphere, ‘Net Zero’ is also defined as a country becoming ‘carbon neutral’.

