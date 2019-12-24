Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
2-min read

This Placard Protesting Against CAA at a Prateek Kuhad Is Winning the Internet

While protesters are going to various placed to highlight the need to repel the law, a placard has appeared on the Internet from the Delhi edition of the Prateek Kuhad concert. T

News18.com

December 24, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
This Placard Protesting Against CAA at a Prateek Kuhad Is Winning the Internet
Image credits: News18/Twitter.

If you're a fan of Prateek Kuhad, you'd probably know that he's on a winter tour, Supermoon, through the world, currently in process.

His tour dates in India come at a time when there is a lot of public outcry and protest against the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act. Since the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, to when it was passed and became an Act, there have been constant protests against the act, which grants citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there and will not be treated as illegal immigrants.

The Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been opposed by several people in the country, and in quite a lot of protests have turned violent, with almost 22 killed over India. The protests turning violent has stoked the fear of becoming victims of police brutality. Section 144 has been imposed in many places, and Internet has been cut off in various parts of India.

In the midst of this, while protesters are going to various placed to highlight the need to repel the law, a placard has appeared on the Internet from the Delhi edition of the Prateek Kuhad concert on 22nd December. The placard reads "They won't lathi charge at a Prateek Kuhad concert for protesting," and in smaller text below "Sorry for ruining your concert pictures."

The aptly-placed and perfectly designed placard was not missed by Netizens.

While many prominent actors, musicians, directors have spoken up about the NRC-CAA opposition issue, Prateek Kuhad has so far remained silent on the entire issue.

