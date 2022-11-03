Plane Pilot, Passenger Stuck In Tree As Aircraft Crashes In UK

We often hear about spine-chilling plane crash stories in the news. Plane crashes have become so common that a Canadian show, called Air Crash Investigation, was devised just to investigate them. In one such accident, a plane crashed into a forest shortly after take-off from the Rochester Airport, leaving two people stuck inside. According to reports, the pilot and a passenger, who were husband and wife, were both safe as they were stuck in a tree while the plane descended to its doom.

An eyewitness reported the aircraft leaving the airport in Chatham before it crashed in the woodland nearby. Emergency services shortly arrived at the scene right after the crash and rescued the people trapped inside the plane. According to a report by the Daily Star, no injuries have been reported yet. The investigation is underway and headed by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). After the accident, scheduled flights have also been reportedly halted temporarily.

The Rochester Airport manager, Kelvin Carr, said that the plane took off from the airport but landed elsewhere. The investigation into the cause revealed that the plane might have hit a tree on Common Road, Blue Bell Hill, leading to the accident.

A Kent Police spokeswoman revealed that they were called on Monday morning to report an aircraft collision on Common Road, Chatham. She further added, “Officers are at the scene along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and Southeast Coast Ambulance Service. Two people are reported to be inside the plane. Emergency services are working together to ensure those inside the plane are brought to safety. No injuries are believed to have been reported.”

