CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#GujaratPolls
Home » News » Buzz » Plane Pilot, Passenger Stuck In Tree As Aircraft Crashes In UK
1-MIN READ

Plane Pilot, Passenger Stuck In Tree As Aircraft Crashes In UK

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 16:50 IST

Delhi, India

The Rochester Airport manager, Kelvin Carr, said that the plane took off from the airport but landed elsewhere.

The Rochester Airport manager, Kelvin Carr, said that the plane took off from the airport but landed elsewhere.

In one such accident, a plane crashed into a forest shortly after take-off from the Rochester Airport, leaving two people stuck inside.

We often hear about spine-chilling plane crash stories in the news. Plane crashes have become so common that a Canadian show, called Air Crash Investigation, was devised just to investigate them. In one such accident, a plane crashed into a forest shortly after take-off from the Rochester Airport, leaving two people stuck inside. According to reports, the pilot and a passenger, who were husband and wife, were both safe as they were stuck in a tree while the plane descended to its doom.

An eyewitness reported the aircraft leaving the airport in Chatham before it crashed in the woodland nearby. Emergency services shortly arrived at the scene right after the crash and rescued the people trapped inside the plane. According to a report by the Daily Star, no injuries have been reported yet. The investigation is underway and headed by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). After the accident, scheduled flights have also been reportedly halted temporarily.

Top showsha video

The Rochester Airport manager, Kelvin Carr, said that the plane took off from the airport but landed elsewhere. The investigation into the cause revealed that the plane might have hit a tree on Common Road, Blue Bell Hill, leading to the accident.

A Kent Police spokeswoman revealed that they were called on Monday morning to report an aircraft collision on Common Road, Chatham. She further added, “Officers are at the scene along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and Southeast Coast Ambulance Service. Two people are reported to be inside the plane. Emergency services are working together to ensure those inside the plane are brought to safety. No injuries are believed to have been reported.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 03, 2022, 16:50 IST
last updated:November 03, 2022, 16:50 IST