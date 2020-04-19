Plane? UFO? Superman? Mysterious Burning Object in England Sky Leaves People Stunned

Is it a plane? Is it Superman? Nope, it's a ball of fire tearing through the skies of England.

Unsuspecting people in Cambridgeshire were caught by surprise when they saw what appeared to be a mysterious burning object in the sky. It also left behind a tail of smoke.

The Daily Mail reports that the sight was first witnessed by a man named Gerry Underwood. Gerry, who's seen shooting stars before, swears this is nothing like what he's ever seen. He also said that the burning object seemed to be moving quite slowly.

A meteorite, he said, would have disappeared in a matter of seconds. This mysterious object, on the other hand, was in full view for about ten to twenty minutes before Gerry lost sight of it behind some trees.

Although the photos showed that the object was quite big in size, there is still no explanation as to what it could have been.

The Express UK reports that National Space Academy has now offered a possible theory which suggests that the trail was contrail from a "high altitude jet."

The orange "flame like" colours could have been a reflection of the sunrays from the setting sun and the twirling motion could have been due to wind speed or turbulence.

Avistaron un misterioso objeto en llamas en el cielo de Inglaterra

Fue en el condado de Cambridgeshire. El fenómeno duró unos 20 minutos, según un testigo. pic.twitter.com/hQwrVM525N — Norman andres (@Normanandres18) April 18, 2020