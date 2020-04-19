BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Plane? UFO? Superman? Mysterious Burning Object in England Sky Leaves People Stunned

Plane? UFO? Superman? Mysterious Burning Object in England Sky Leaves People Stunned

Unsuspecting people in Cambridgeshire were caught by surprise when they saw what appeared to be a mysterious burning object in the sky.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
Share this:

Is it a plane? Is it Superman? Nope, it's a ball of fire tearing through the skies of England.

Unsuspecting people in Cambridgeshire were caught by surprise when they saw what appeared to be a mysterious burning object in the sky. It also left behind a tail of smoke.

The Daily Mail reports that the sight was first witnessed by a man named Gerry Underwood. Gerry, who's seen shooting stars before, swears this is nothing like what he's ever seen. He also said that the burning object seemed to be moving quite slowly.

A meteorite, he said, would have disappeared in a matter of seconds. This mysterious object, on the other hand, was in full view for about ten to twenty minutes before Gerry lost sight of it behind some trees.

Although the photos showed that the object was quite big in size, there is still no explanation as to what it could have been.

The Express UK reports that National Space Academy has now offered a possible theory which suggests that the trail was contrail from a "high altitude jet."

The orange "flame like" colours could have been a reflection of the sunrays from the setting sun and the twirling motion could have been due to wind speed or turbulence.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres